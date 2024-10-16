Clemson Tigers Linebacker Barrett Carter Named To Midseason All-American Team
It has been a spectacular season for the Clemson Tigers and their veteran head coach Dabo Swinney that has seen them play to a 5-1 record, good enough for a top 10 ranking in the AP Poll.
While many have pointed to the powerful offense as the reason for their success, and it has been a big part of it, the defense has been just as powerful, holding their last three opponents to 14 points or less, and allowing less than 100 points total across their six games.
A big part of the defense's success has been senior linebacker Barrett Carter, who has played well enough to garner midseason award nods, with The Athletic naming him to their Second Team All-American team as the LB2 behind BYU Cougars linebacker Isaiah Glasker.
It has been a very productive senior campaign for Carter, who is currently on pace to surpass most, if not all, of the numbers that he put up in the 2023 season.
Carter has tallied 35 tackles this year with one pass deflection and has already tallied three sacks with no less than six games left to play.
2024 is but another in a long line of productive seasons for the senior, and it could propel him up draft boards in the spring if he can continue at his current pace.
Carter finds himself on pace for 70 tackles with two pass deflections and a career-high six sacks, without even considering any potential postseason games that the Tigers could be playing.
Carter, 21, was recruited out of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia, where he recorded 73 tackles and 10 sacks in 2019.
The senior was a four-star recruit, receiving offers from the University of Georgia, Auburn University, and Ohio State University, but chose to commit to the Tigers instead and play under head coach Dabo Swinney.
The decision has served Carter well to this point in his collegiate career, seeing the linebacker total 186 total tackles, 15 pass deflections, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
It has been a great collegiate career for the linebacker, with no less than six games left to play, that could see the star play on Sunday sooner rather than later.
The midseason accolades have begun to pour in for the team, with Carter's Second Team All-American nod being far from the last award that Clemson will be receiving this year.