Clemson linebacker injured in the first half

ORLANDO — Clemson linebacker James Skalski was banged up midway through the second quarter, and it appears to be a lower leg injury.

The injury came on a third-and-three play from the Iowa State 45-yard line. While giving chase to Cyclones’ quarterback Brock Purdy, Skalski came up gimpy after the quarterback ran for a first down. The graduate player talked to Clemson trainer Danny Poole for a long period of time on the sideline afterwards.

It appeared Skalski might come back from the injury when he put his helmet back on. But on Iowa State’s next possession, he stayed on the sideline with a towel around his neck, while walking with what appears to be a noticeable limp. He did not have his helmet with him.

There is no official word from Clemson on when or if Skalski will return to the game.