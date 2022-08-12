CLEMSON, SC-- Clemson linebacker LaVonta Bentley is known for bringing the pain on opposing offensive players--just ask Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who Bentley "hurt" in the Tigers' win two years ago.

In fact, it was that play that Bentley said is his favorite memory so far in his career.



"Wake Forest game, two years ago, I had hurt the quarterback," Bentley said. "It was just me and him met in the hole, so that was a great hit."

Bentley is a hard-hitting linebacker who enters 2022 credited with 52 tackles (8.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 254 defensive snaps across 27 career games (two starts).

And it is his drive to hurt someone--on the field--that has him looking to make an even bigger name for himself in 2022, a name that people will not forget.

"That's what the game is about, just try to, I mean, hurt somebody, but do it in between the lines. Like I said, it's personal," Bentley said. "So just to go out there and knowing that I can make that contact and bring that power and then knowing that they can remember that after the game they'll be like, "Oh yeah."

For Bentley, that passion to make others want to remember his name comes from his desire to live up to the legacy of those that have come before him in the linebacker room--and his desire to lead the rest of the linebackers the way that he was.



"It's just drive. It's personal," Bentley said. "It's personal, not just because players that I had in front of me last year, just for myself. I feel like I'm the oldest in the room. So, I got to be the leader and step up for the young guys. Just be there for them."



