Clemson Tigers Linebacker Receives High Praise From Respected NFL Scout
The Clemson Tigers are off to a great start to the season.
After their last win against the Flordia State Seminoles, the Tigers moved to 4-1 on the season and have moved up to 10th in the latest AP Poll.
Clemson stopped the Seminoles to only 250 total yards due to a great performance from the Tigers defense.
Before the game, One NFL Scout and head of the Resse’s Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy highlighted one of Clemsons top defenders for his outstanding play and his odds for it to translate to the next level.
Nagy posted a video of Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter warming up for the game against Flordia State on Saturday. In his caption, he discussed how impressive he looks up close.
Carter entered the game on Saturday after a ten tackle and 3.5 tackles-for-loss performance against the Stanford Cardinal. He continued his great work for defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin as he picked up another ten tackles against Flordia State.
Carter also had a big drive-ending play against the Seminoles on Saturday as he forced a three-and-out after blowing up a screen pass against quarterback Brock Glenn, who was making only his third career start of his collegiate career.
Nagy mentioned that he has had discussions with other scouts in the NFL, and he believes that not only will he have a good chance at being selected in next year’s NFL Draft, he will go early. “We spoke to number of NFL teams this week that have Day 2 grades on Clemson's defensive leader,” said Nagy on X (formally known as Twitter).
After the win on Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney gave praise to the teams' linebacking core, especially the duo of Carter and Wade Woodaz. “Two really really good players. They’re playing really well, not that they’re perfect. … but they’re playing a really high level of winning football for us.”
The Clemson defensive standout and the rest of the Tigers will be back in action this Saturday as they will travel to Allegacy Federal Credit Union to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Tigers have not lost against Wak Forest since the 2008 season.