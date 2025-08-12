Clemson Tigers Linemen and Linebackers Recognized among Nation's Best
As multiple annual award watch lists continue to be announced, the Clemson Tigers have been a recurring theme.
Their reputation for producing dominant linemen on offense and defense was reaffirmed this week as four Tigers earned spots on the prestigious Lombardi Award Watch List.
The Lombardi Award, named after legendary coach Vince Lombardi, recognizes the nation's top lineman or linebacker who best embodies the values of Vince Lombardi.
The Tigers featured on the list are DE TJ Parker, DT Peter Woods, OT Blake Miller and LB Sammy Brown as early-season contenders.
Former Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr, drafted with the No. 9 overall pick in this past year's draft, won the award in 2024.
Clemson is one of just three teams with four players on the list, alongside Texas and Alabama. Additionally, they cover almost half of the players named to the list from the ACC, with four of the nine being Tigers.
With Clemson standing amongst the nation's most well-represented programs on the watch list, the spotlight naturally shifts to the four Tigers hoping to make a run at the award, each bringing a strong skill set and resumé to the table.
PFF ranked Parker as the third-best returning edge defender in late March following his dominant breakout sophomore campaign.
In the 2024 season, he stat-stuffed the box score week in and week out, finishing with 57 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, and six forced fumbles – good for second in the country. His sack count also snuck into the top ten, with the ninth-most in the country.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has been a hot topic of conversation within talks for the 2026 NFL Draft, projected as a first-round selection, being ranked as high as No. 3 in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Lining up alongside Parker on Clemson's fearsome defensive front, Peter Woods has built his reputation as one of the country's most disruptive interior defenders.
Coming out of the 2022 class, Woods would make an immediate impact for the Tigers as a defensive tackle, earning himself a spot on FWAA's 2023 Freshman All-American Team.
Unfortunately, last season, he would deal with lingering injuries but still would have career bests across the board, putting up 28 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in 11 games played – this also includes games he played with snap limitations.
Heading into this season, Woods is prepared for a huge season, and the media is too, being placed on ESPN's 2025 Preseason All-American Team with TJ Parker.
On the opposite side of the spectrum sits offensive lineman Blake Miller, one of the athletes at Clemson who best represents true Clemson grit.
Since coming to Clemson in 2022, the 6-foot-6 lineman has started every single game at right tackle, which also made him the first on offense or defense to start every single game as a freshman, sophomore, and junior since former Tiger, and now Washington Commander, Clelin Ferrell.
While he was considered a 2025 NFL Draft prospect, Miller returned to Clemson for his final year in hopes of winning a National championship.
"That was a decision I had to make with my team and my family, and this is the best decision for me," Miller said. "This was what I decided on, and I'm thrilled to be back, so full speed ahead [and] focused on trying to win the national championship this year."
Miller has worked his way up to being one of, if not the best, offensive linemen on the team heading into this season, earning a Third Team All-ACC selection in 2023 and a First Team All-ACC selection in 2024.
Rounding out the list is young linebacker Sammy Brown, who flashed a lot of potential in his first year with the Tigers last season.
Brown is a top-10 all-time recruit for Clemson, and he quickly made it understood to fans why he was so highly-touted coming out of Jefferson High School.
As a true freshman, he recorded 80 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and three pass deflections, earning him a spot on ESPN's 2024 Freshman All-American Team, alongside teammate Bryant Wesco Jr.
The 2025 Lombardi Award will be formally announced and presented on December 10, 2025, at the Rotary Club in Houston, Texas.