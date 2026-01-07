Clemson Eyes ACC Defensive Tackle as Portal Push Continues

The Clemson Tigers' activity in the transfer portal continues to expand along the defensive front, with their eyes set on their seventh defensive tackle target of the cycle.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer reported that Pittsburgh defensive tackle Francis Brewu has scheduled visits with Tennessee , Notre Dame , Indiana and Miami . But he remains in contact with Clemson as one of his possible landing spots. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Pittsburgh standout sophomore DT Francis Brewu (@FBrewu) has set the following visits, he tells @CBSSports:



Jan. 7 - Tennessee

Jan. 8 - Nottre Dame



The aggressive approach that defensive coordinator Tom Allen is taking to recruit interior defensive linemen is much-needed, as the Tigers recently lost Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart to the NFL Draft while Stephiylan Green and Caden Story entered their names into the transfer portal.

The urgency by Allen is already paying dividends, as three defensive tackles have visited campus, landing a commitment from one of them on Wednesday; an early indication that the strategy is working.

Who is Francis Brewu?

Coming out of the 2024 class, the Ohio native was one of the most coveted recruits in the state after finishing his high school career with 92 tackles, 29 for a loss and 14.5 sacks.

Brewu was rated as a three-star prospect and earned rankings of the No. 470 overall player, the No. 46 defensive lineman and the No. 19 player in his state, according to On3 rankings .

With over 20 offers on the table for the bulky defensive tackle, Brewu decided to commit and enroll at Pittsburgh for his true freshman season.

In his first year with the Panthers, the 280-pound interior lineman was a key rotational piece for a lackluster Pittsburgh team. Through 12 games and one start, Brewu put up 15 tackles , three for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

While it was an impressive season, the young trench warrior still looked back on his season and thought there was more to prove in terms of technique and run-stopping.

"I have a lot to improve on," Brewu said in spring practice. "The biggest thing I want to improve on is getting extension in the run game so I can make a play. Also I've been working on my pass-rush a lot as well because last season I was going out there and trying to not make mistakes. Now, I'm trying to dominate, and with that, I have to be a good pass-rusher."

And dominate he did. Brewu nearly doubled his snap count while starting all 13 games for Pittsburgh in 2025, finishing the season with 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

His performance earned him All-ACC Honorable Mention honors, as he ranked eighth in the conference in run-defense grade and seventh in pass-rushing grade, according to PFF analytics .