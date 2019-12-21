ClemsonMaven
Clemson Tigers Look to Make More History

CU Athletic Communications

The Clemson Tigers enter their fifth consecutive College Football Playoff in search of the program’s fourth national championship and with hopes of becoming the first repeat national champion in the CFP era. 

The Tigers would become the first back-to-back champion since Alabama’s consecutive titles in BCS National Championship Games in 2011-12. The title would be Clemson’s third in four years, which would place the Tigers with the 2009-12 Alabama Crimson Tide and 1994-97 Nebraska Cornhuskers as the only FBS programs in the AP poll era to accomplish the feat. 

Clemson entered the season as the nation’s No. 1 team in both polls for the first time in school history, a perch it held until the final week of September. Clemson would eventually drop as low as No. 4 in the AP Poll and No. 5 in the CFP listing before climbing back to No. 3, where it sits today in both major polls and in College Football Playoff seeding. The Tigers became the first team since Alabama in 1966 to enter the year as the AP No. 1 and finish the regular season third or lower despite not losing a game. 

Clemson bulldozed its way through the majority of its 2019 campaign, posting a 13-0 record for only the third time in school history (2015, 2018 and 2019). Clemson has outscored its opponents, 605-138, an average margin of 35.9 points per game, outpacing the school record of 35.3 established by Coach John Heisman’s squad in Clemson’s fifth year of football in 1900. 

Along the way, Clemson has collected a national-best 11 wins against Power Five opponents, and even with the inclusion of a one-point conference road win in September, Clemson won those 11 games against Power Five opponents by an average of 34.5 points. Head Coach Dabo Swinney entered the year confident in his football team but curious about the chemistry that would develop between a small but strong group of senior leaders and a young but talented group behind them that included 80 freshmen and sophomores. 

The chemistry exceeded his wildest expectations, as he told reporters “it came together beautifully” and labeled his team simply as “super fun.” Swinney’s senior class sits at 54-3 for their careers, one win away from tying the FBS record for senior class wins and two wins away from passing the 2018 Clemson and Alabama seniors to hold the record outright. 

Two more wins would also give the Clemson seniors and the Clemson program 30 consecutive wins, which would break Florida State’s ACC record of 29 (2012- 14) and represent only the 12th winning streak of 30 or more games in FBS history

Tigers Hope For a Christmas Filled with Peace, Happiness and a Win

Zach Lentz

The Tigers will spend Christmas early this year with families, enjoying the holiday festivities before getting down to business in the Sunday.

Venables and the Incredible Hulk

Zach Lentz

If there is one thing that the Tiger fans, and, worse yet, opponents have yet to see is the transformation that Venables makes when bowl season comes around.

Tigers are sticking with the plan

Zach Lentz

As the No. 3 Clemson Tigers prepare to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, there is a sense of familiarity for the players. That familiarity comes from having been there and done that last five seasons, because the College Football Playoffs are different from your average bowl game, as even head coach Dabo Swinney admitted.

Tigers Must Balance Fun and Business

Zach Lentz

The challenge: How to manage the fun of a bowl game with the understanding of the greater prize of a national championship being four quarters away.

Venables: Key to Beating Ohio State is 'Not Rocket Science'

Zach Lentz

For the Clemson defense the job is simple this week: Find a way to slow down one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks and one of the nation’s top athletes for the Ohio State offense.

Clemson Offense is Looking Forward to a Challenge

Zach Lentz

The Clemson offense will once again have its hands full when the Tigers take on the Ohio State defense Saturday Dec. 28 (8 p.m., ESPN) in the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson Offense is Not Worried about Layoff

Zach Lentz

After a four-week layoff from the ACC Championship game to the No. 3 Tigers' matchup with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Dec. 28 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN), the question surrounding the offensive unit is: Will it continue the hot play or will the layoff be a problem?

Zach Lentz

Clemson is the signing day champion

Clemson Football Adds 24 In Early Signing Period On Wednesday

CU Athletic Communications

Upon the opening of the early signing period on Wednesday, a total of 24 players signed National Letters of Intent to play football at Clemson. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 20, prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 5, 2020.

Christmas Comes a Week Early for the Clemson Tigers

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers parlayed their 15-0 in the season and a second victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to an No. 1 ranked recruiting class after the early signing period.