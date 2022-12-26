Clemson Tigers Looking to Have Fun, and 'Also Win' at Orange Bowl

Dania Beach, Fl.—The Clemson Tigers have played in a lot of big games in recent memory, and this year is no different when they take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl--one of the best bowls in all of college football, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

"Well, it means that we had a great year. So when you come to the Orange Bowl, it means you had a great year. You don't get lucky and get here, you really have to earn it. This is one of the premier bowls and destinations in all of college football and one of the most traditional bowls out there. So that's what it means. It means it's a great year in Tiger Town."

Swinney is looking forward to experiencing all that the Orange Bowl has to offer in terms of the bowl experience--while also prepping for a dangerous Volunteer team.





"Nobody on our team has been to the Orange Bowl, because last time we were here was our 15th season," Swinney said. "So I think just seeing them really experience this hotel, experience just the time together that they have. We've got a beach day, they've got a dinner cruise, they're going out to eat, we're in a great practice venue. So I think just the whole experience, I'm excited for these guys to have that and I'm excited to see them as they go through the week and kind of settle in.

"It's going to be a lot of fun for a lot of these guys to experience staying at a place like this and right on the beach and just having some good fellowship and having some great practice too. We got to get them refocused. You want to have got to have a good balance of enjoying it and having some fun, but we're also here to win, but it's going to be a great trip."

Clemson is a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

