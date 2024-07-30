Clemson Tigers Lose Potential 2025 Football Commit to SEC Rival
Anquon Fegans, a four-star recruit who had the Clemson Tigers in his final four schools, announced on Monday that he was committing to Auburn to play college football.
Fegans’ commitment is non-binding. He cannot sign with Auburn until December during the early signing period.
Clemson was one of his final four schools, along with Georgia and LSU.
Per 247Sports, Fegans is the No. 98 recruit in the country in the Class of 2025. In 247’s composite rankings he is even higher at No. 44.
The Thompson, Ala., product is preparing for his senior year of high school. The 6-1, 180-pound safety visited Clemson in late May as part of his final preparation to make his commitment.
It’s a miss to be sure for the Clemson Tigers, but the class is still No. 12 per 247Sports and has 11 four-star players among its 15 commitments.
Auburn how has a class of 20 recruits and is ranked No. 7. Ahead of Auburn is No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Notre Dame.
After Auburn it’s Texas A&M at No. 8, Oklahoma at No. 9, Miami at No. 10 and Oregon directly in front of Clemson at No. 11.
Clemson’s top six commitments are on the defensive side of the ball, including lineman Amare Adams from South Florence High School in South Florence, S.C. He is ranked No. 35 nationally and committed to the Tigers last December.
Other defensive commitments include lineman Isaiah Campbell (Southern HS, Durham, N.C.), edge rusher Ari Watford (Maury HS, Norfolk, Va.), cornerback Graceson Littleton (Wiregrass Ranch HS, Zephyrhills, Fla.) and safety Tae Harris (Cedartown HS, Cedartown, Ga.),
Offensively Clemson has commitments from offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (Buford, Ga.), running back Gideon Davidson (Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.), offensive tackle Easton Ware (Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.), quarterback Blake Hebert (Brunswick School, Greenwich, Conn.), wide receiver Carleton Preston (Freedom HS, Woodbridge, Va.), tight end Logan Brooking (Savannah Christian Prep, Savannah, Ga.), offensive tackle Rowan Byrne (Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.) and running back Marquise Henderson (Belton-Honea Path, Honea Path, S.C.).
Clemson opens the 2024 season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia. After the opener the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC play and vs. Stanford on Sept. 28, marking their first game against one of the league’s three new members, which includes Cal and SMU.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.