Clemson Tigers Makes Top 5 Schools List for Four-Star Offensive Lineman
The upcoming season is a huge one for the Clemson Tigers.
After finishing .500 in ACC play during the 2023 campaign, they bounced back in a major way last year by winning the conference title and making the College Football Playoff.
While the success in the CFP wasn't there, getting eliminated by Texas in the first round, this was still a step forward from what Clemson had been doing on the football field ever since the 2020 season, which has created huge expectations for them heading into the 2025 campaign.
The Tigers are looking to build off this momentum and carry it over to the recruiting trail, and they are firmly cemented in battles with other high-profile programs for some of the top players in the 2026 cycle.
One of those players is offensive lineman Grant Wise.
Rated as a four-star by On3's Industry Ranking that also lists him as the 241st-best prospect in the class, he trimmed his top schools list down to five and included Clemson.
They'll be competing with two SEC teams - Alabama and Tennessee - along with heavy NIL spenders Miami and Oregon to land the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder.
Clemson is a program he's reportedly holding in high regard, and after taking trips to see the Crimson Tide and Volunteers already this spring, according to Hunter Shelton of On3, Wise has a visit planned to Death Valley on March 8.
That's a great step for the Tigers.
No official visits have been scheduled just yet, so a good trip during that weekend should secure them one when Wise is ready to start putting those important visits on his calendar.
The Florida native will be one to keep an eye on as he gets ready to visit Clemson, especially since they have just one offensive lineman committed to them in the 2026 class at the moment.