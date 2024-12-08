Clemson Tigers Move Up in Coaches Poll Following Win Over SMU Mustangs
The Clemson Tigers were able to defeat the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Title Game to not only win the conference, but punch their ticket into the College Football Playoff.
It ended up being an excellent game on Saturday night, as despite having a comfortable lead early, the Tigers saw the Mustangs come charging back in the second half.
The Mustangs were able to tie the game up with less than a minute to go, and it looked like this game was destined for overtime. However, a 56-yard kick by Nolan Hauser won the game, brought the ACC Title to Clemson, and sent them into the CFP.
The Tigers got some big-time performances from players on both sides of the ball, as Cade Klubnik had four touchdown passes with two going to Bryant Wesco Jr. and another two going to Jake Briningstool.
Now, Clemson unfortunately didn’t get one of the top 4 seeds in the CFP, as they received the lowest seeding of 12, and will be facing the Texas Longhorns.
Even though their seeding in the CFP isn’t ideal, they did move up a few spots in the coaches poll to 13th, which is a four spot jump after winning the ACC Title.
SMU came in ranked just above them at 12th, as the loss in the title game didn’t cost them an at-large bid into the CFP.
Next up will be a couple of weeks off before they head to Texas for a showdown with the Longhorns in the first-round of the CFP. Clemson has struggled against the SEC this season, as they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks this season.
The Longhorns are going to be a very challenging opponent with a strong defense and a talented quarterback in Quinn Ewers. The Tigers will be the underdog going on the road, but they are very capable of playing with any team in the country.