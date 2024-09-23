Clemson Tigers Named Big Winners for Week 4 Performance
The Clemson Tigers were able to have yet another decisive victory in Week 4 against rival North Carolina State Wolfpack.
In a rematch from last season, the Tigers were able to win their revenge game against the Wolfpack in convincing fashion. It was the second straight week that the offense for Clemson looked like one of the best in the country, as in the blink of an eye, this game was pretty much over.
The Tigers scored 28 points in the first quarter, while allowing zero as both the offense and defense were clicking in the win. Compared to the matchup last season against North Carolina State, Clemson looked like a completely different team.
This was the first conference game of the season for the Tigers, and they now stand at 1-0. Considering that they don’t have to play the Miami Hurricanes this season, winning the conference is a strong possibility for Clemson.
Recently, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report spoke about the Tigers being one of the big winners of Week 4
“Clemson wasted no time cruising past North Carolina State, rolling to four touchdowns in the first quarter alone. Cade Klubnik scampered 55 yards for the opening score and passed for two more in the frame, propelling the Tigers to what became a very comfortable win. Although the score read 59-35, Clemson built a 59-14 advantage before garbage time. NC State had struggled with quarterback Grayson McCall in previous weeks but endured an even tougher game without him.”
Coming into the year, there was a lot of concern about the offense for the Tigers. Last season, the offense wasn’t great, and in Week 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs, they only scored three points. However, in the two games since, it looks like one of the best units in the country all of a sudden.
A lot of the credit has to go to quarterback Cade Klubnik, as he has played really well the last two weeks. While he wasn't asked to do a ton in the easy win over the Wolfpack, he still had a nice game.
In the victory, the junior totaled 209 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 70 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. The young quarterback showed off his wheels on an exciting 55-yard touchdown run, which helped create a lot of momentum for the Tigers.
Next up for Clemson will be another conference matchup against the Sanford Cardinal, who just recently upset the Syracuse Orangemen on the road.