Three Quarterbacks Clemson Could Target In Transfer Portal

After wrapping up the 2025 college football season, the Clemson Tigers are set to enter next year with a new playcaller and uncertainty at quarterback.

While backups Christopher Vizzina and Chris Denson have shown flashes in limited action, neither has clearly separated himself as the long-term answer, leaving the transfer portal as a possible option for Clemson’s next signal-caller.

Clemson on SI takes a look at three transfer quarterbacks that could emerge as potential options for the Tigers this offseason.

Josh Hoover, TCU

This season, Hoover ranked second in the Big 12 and sixth nationally in both passing yards and touchdowns, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns.

His best game of the year came during the Horned Frogs’ 35-24 win over SMU, when he tossed five touchdowns and threw for 379 yards.

There’s also a Clemson connection involved. Before signing with TCU, Hoover was originally committed to Indiana, where current Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen was serving as head coach at the time.

Hoover is arguably the most proven quarterback among those in the transfer portal, which would immediately allow Clemson to blossominto a dynamic offense with experienced receivers like T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr.

DJ Lagway, Florida

The former Gator entered the season with lofty expectations, earning spots on the Davey O’Brien and Walter Camp Award watch lists after an impressive freshman campaign.

But after finishing with a 4-8 record while throwing the second-most interceptions in college football, Lagway decided it would be best to start fresh at a new program.

His potential is obvious, earning FWAA Freshman All-American Honors after throwing for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns during his first year at Florida.

The sophomore quarterback struggled with efficiency this season, even throwing as many as five interceptions during Florida’s loss to LSU.

If Lagway finds the right offensive coordinator to develop under, he has already shown the arm talent and athleticism to grow into a top-tier quarterback.

Deuce Knight, Auburn

Unlike the first two options, Knight is yet to spend a full season as a team’s starting quarterback. But when he got the opportunity to play, he proved why he was once ranked as the No.2 quarterback prospect in the country.

During his first and only career start against Mercer, the true freshman tied a program record with six total touchdowns, rushing for four and throwing for two while accounting for 401 total yards. His six touchdowns were tied for the third-most by an SEC quarterback since 1995.

While he is one of the least experienced quarterbacks available, Knight would be more than a one-year rental.

If the investment pays off and the flashes are real, he could help push the program back toward dominance alongside the pieces already in place.

