Clemson Tigers National Rankings Takes Huge Hit After Louisville Loss
The Clemson Tigers knew they were going to drop in the Associated Press Top 25 after falling to Louisville on Saturday. The only question was how far?
Well, the Tigers learned on Sunday afternoon that the 33-21 loss cost them eight spots in the poll, as they fell from No. 11 to No. 19.
It was the Tigers’ biggest drop in the AP Top 25 since their Week 1 loss to Georgia. Going into that game the Tigers were No. 14 in the preseason poll and they dropped 11 spots to No. 25.
This is also the second straight week the Tigers (6-2, 5-1 in ACC) have dropped in the Top 25. They dropped two spots last week even though they were idle.
The Tigers now have larger problems than the AP Top 25. With their loss to the Cardinals, the Tigers are no longer in control of their own destiny when it comes to the ACC championship game.
Going into Saturday’s action there were four undefeated teams in league action. One was certain to fall from those ranks as Pitt went to SMU. The Mustangs — in their first year in the ACC — beat the Panthers, 48-25, to remain undefeated in league action.
Miami did the same, beating Duke, 53-31.
So the Hurricanes (9-0, 5-0) and the Mustangs (8-1, 5-0) now have a path to Charlotte that is within their control. Each only needs to win their remaining three league games. It won’t be easy, but neither plays Clemson. So, the Tigers won’t be able to derail either.
The best that Clemson can do now is win their remaining two league games — at Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and at Pitt on Nov. 16. That would allow the Tigers to get to the finish line of league play with just one loss. But they would be at the mercy of whatever happens to the Hurricanes and the Mustangs.
Should both win out, Clemson will be watching the ACC title game from afar for the second straight season.
Clemson AP Ranking By Week
Preseason/Week 1: No. 14
Week 2 (Sept. 3): No. 25 (minus-11)
Week 3 (Sept. 9): No. 22 (+3)
Week 4 (Sept. 15): No. 21 (+1)
Week 5 (Sept. 22): No. 17 (+4)
Week 6 (Sept. 29): No. 15 (+2)
Week 7 (Oct. 6): No. 10 (+5)
Week 8 (Oct. 13): No. 10 (—)
Week 9 (Oct. 20): No. 9 (+1)
Week 10 (Oct. 27): No. 11 (-2)
Week 11 (Nov. 3): No. 19 (-8)