Tigers Never Considered Transfer Portal Regarding Quarterback Depth

Despite the injury in the spring to backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and Bubba Chandler leaving for an MLB career, Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter said the Tigers never really considered bringing in a transfer player at the position.

To the casual fan, it might appear that the Clemson Tigers have depth concerns at the quarterback position.

After losing Taisun Phommachanh to an Achilles injury in the spring and Bubba Chandler to the MLB Draft, those concerns would on the surface appear to be justified. Many wondered if the Tigers might finally use the transfer portal for the first time in an effort to bring in another arm to help shore up the depth behind starter D.J. Uiagalelei.

However, at Clemson's Media Day, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter said he wasn't concerned with the depth he has at the position, despite most of his quarterbacks lacking in the experience deparetment.

"I know I have enough guys," Streeter said. "You know, I have five guys that we're gonna be able to work with and they're all eager and willing to learn and get better."

Streeter said the coaching staff never had any real, tangible discussions regarding looking to the transfer portal.

"We did not, no we did not," Streeter said. "Y'all know Coach Swinney's and our program's philosophy on that. Never really dove into it at all. Danny Pearman is in charge of our scouting department, and so he has looked into it just because we have to be ready, no matter what happens, but we never really got into it. I never really like memorized the guys that are in there other than what I heard in the news. I mean we might have had a few conversations about it but there was nothing that was something that was serious at all."

Head coach Dabo Swinney has long maintained that he prefers to recruit high school players. A large part of the Clemson culture Swinney has built over the years has been rewarding the hard work of players already inside the program and Streeter said bringing in a transfer could have a negative impact on that culture.

"It's so important for us and our culture that we want to reward the guys that are here and recruit the roster that we have here," Streeter said. "Because that's what's gonna help us win games and they deserve it because of all the hard work."