Clemson Tigers New QB Tait Reynolds Talks About the Team
The Clemson Tigers were able to land a major piece for their 2026 recruiting class. Tait Reynolds, a four-star quarterback hailing from Queen Creek, Arizona, has opted to commit to Clemson.
Reynolds was heavily recruited by many different schools, but now joins a team that will need a new quarterback in the near future. The Tigers also need a quarterback that can power them back to National Championship contention. They think Reynolds has that ability.
With the commitment now made, fans are doing their research on Reynolds. He has had very good things to say about Clemson.
In a past interview, the young quarterback opened up about what makes Clemson so different for him from other schools.
“Just the way they treat people honestly and not just because I’m a recruit or something. They want me to go to school. It’s just everybody that was there. They treated me awesome. Just genuine. They know how to act and how to treat people and they’re real about it.”
Reynolds also talked about how he thinks he will fit within the Tigers' offense.
“I feel like I can do everything that’s asked. It’s really simple and very quarterback friendly.”
Basically, Reynolds viewed Clemson as a perfect fit for him in every aspect. Both on and off the field, he loves what the program offers. That made his commitment to the team a perfect fit.
After three straight years of coming up short heading into 2024, the Tigers are done with mediocrity. Hopefully, Cade Klubnik can figure things out and lead the team to success this season.
Whether that happens or not, they seem to have a new quarterback of the future. Reynolds looks to be a player that they firmly believe can lead them to success in the future.
Dabo Swinney does not make very many mistakes. He's an elite recruiter and offers from him are more valuable than offers from some other coaches around the country.
It will be interesting to see what Reynolds is able to do during his career with Clemson. While it's all fun and games and happiness right now, things will get very serious when he gets to town.
This is a great get for the Tigers, but Reynolds has a lot of work to do to become the player that Clemson truly needs him to be.