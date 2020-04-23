AllClemson
Clemson Tigers NFL Draft Live Blog

NFL DRAFT DETAILS

WHAT: 85th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: To be held remotely in observance of COVID-19 protocols

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23 (Round 1); 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3); Noon ET on Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)

TIMING: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

TELEVISION: A “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to health care workers and first responders in a variety of ways — including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19.

CLEMSON PARTICIPATION: Three Clemson players are expected to participate in NFL “Draft-A-Thon” coverage, including wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and cornerback A.J. Terrell.

NOTES & NUGGETS

Clemson enters the 2020 NFL Draft with a number of notable draft streaks intact.

  • Clemson has produced at least five picks in five of the last six drafts. Clemson enters the 2020 NFL Draft as one of only three schools with five or more picks in at least five of the six most recent drafts (Alabama and Ohio State).
  • Clemson has placed 29 players in the NFL Draft over the last five years, tied with the 2013-17 drafts for the program’s most prolific five-year stretch since the NFL adopted the seven-round format in 1994. Clemson has produced 24 picks in the last four years, so it can tie its five-year record with five selections — or break its record with six or more selections — in 2020.
  • Clemson produced three first-round picks for the first time in school history a year ago and will attempt to do so in back-to-back years for the first time in school history. Clemson is one of only three schools with an active streak of at least one draft with three first-round picks, joining Alabama (three) and Mississippi State (one).
  • Clemson has had at least one draft selection in each of the last 17 drafts since 2003, representing the second-longest streak in school history behind a 24-year streak across the 1951-74 NFL Drafts.
  • Clemson has had at least one first-round selection in six of the last seven NFL Drafts.
Clemson NFL Draft Primer

The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday, when several Clemson Tigers will have their names called and dreams come true.

Roundtable: Our Best, Boldest NFL Draft Predictions Involving Tigers

The AllClemson.com staff put together some of their best and boldest predictions for what could be a wild and entertaining 2020 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday.

Danny Ford: A Living Legend

Ford had a unique ability to motivate his players. He was a disciplinarian who worked his team hard. That hard work and respect went hand-in-hand in his ability to get the Tigers ready for highly-ranked opponents led by legendary coaches. In his 11 years as head coach, he led the Tigers to a 26-8-1 record over coaches who are now in the Hall of Fame.

Best-Case Draft Scenario for Clemson's Simmons is 'Positionless' Panthers

The best-case scenario for former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is to go No. 7 overall to the Carolina Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule, who believes in using players with the versatility of dynamic talent.

NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2017 Class

Continuing the AllClemson.com series on some of the most memorable draft classes in the Dabo Swinney, today we look back at the draft class of 2017.

NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2016 Class

Clemson's historic 2016 NFL Draft class featured four juniors who left with eligibility remaining, including three from the secondary. There was only one first-round selection, but three Tigers went in the second round.

Korey Foreman Decommits From Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have had an incredible run of recruiting success, however that success took a small step backward Tuesday, as the nation's No. 1 overall recruit Korey Foreman decommitted from the Tigers.

NFL Draft: Going Home to Atlanta is Best-Case Scenario for A.J. Terrell

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell's best-case scenario in the 2020 NFL Draft is going to the Atlanta Falcons, his hometown team, in the first round Thursday night.

NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2014 Class

Continuing the AllClemson.com series on some of the most memorable NFL draft classes of the Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney era, we revisit the Tiger's 2014 class.

Clemson's Swinney on Simmons Detractors: 'They're Crazy'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls NFL detractors of Isaiah Simmons "crazy" if they don't think the former Tigers hybrid linebacker isn't worth a high draft pick this week.

