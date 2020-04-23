Clemson Tigers NFL Draft Live Blog
Zach Lentz
NFL DRAFT DETAILS
WHAT: 85th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting
WHERE: To be held remotely in observance of COVID-19 protocols
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23 (Round 1); 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3); Noon ET on Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)
TIMING: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
TELEVISION: A “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to health care workers and first responders in a variety of ways — including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19.
CLEMSON PARTICIPATION: Three Clemson players are expected to participate in NFL “Draft-A-Thon” coverage, including wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and cornerback A.J. Terrell.
NOTES & NUGGETS
Clemson enters the 2020 NFL Draft with a number of notable draft streaks intact.
- Clemson has produced at least five picks in five of the last six drafts. Clemson enters the 2020 NFL Draft as one of only three schools with five or more picks in at least five of the six most recent drafts (Alabama and Ohio State).
- Clemson has placed 29 players in the NFL Draft over the last five years, tied with the 2013-17 drafts for the program’s most prolific five-year stretch since the NFL adopted the seven-round format in 1994. Clemson has produced 24 picks in the last four years, so it can tie its five-year record with five selections — or break its record with six or more selections — in 2020.
- Clemson produced three first-round picks for the first time in school history a year ago and will attempt to do so in back-to-back years for the first time in school history. Clemson is one of only three schools with an active streak of at least one draft with three first-round picks, joining Alabama (three) and Mississippi State (one).
- Clemson has had at least one draft selection in each of the last 17 drafts since 2003, representing the second-longest streak in school history behind a 24-year streak across the 1951-74 NFL Drafts.
- Clemson has had at least one first-round selection in six of the last seven NFL Drafts.