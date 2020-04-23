Clemson Tigers NFL Draft Live Blog

NFL DRAFT DETAILS

WHAT: 85th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: To be held remotely in observance of COVID-19 protocols

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23 (Round 1); 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3); Noon ET on Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)

TIMING: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

TELEVISION: A “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to health care workers and first responders in a variety of ways — including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19.

CLEMSON PARTICIPATION: Three Clemson players are expected to participate in NFL “Draft-A-Thon” coverage, including wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and cornerback A.J. Terrell.

NOTES & NUGGETS

Clemson enters the 2020 NFL Draft with a number of notable draft streaks intact.