Tigers' Offense Not Living Up to 'Standard'

The Clemson offense has sputtered and gagged through the first three games, which is clearly not what anyone expected—or what is expected.

The Clemson offense has not lived up to the expectations of the preseason through the first three games of 2021.

The offense, that is used to scoring points at will in previous years, is currently averaging 8.5 points per game against FBS opponents, ranks 114 nationally in total yards, 105 nationally in scoring and 101st in passing offense.

However, that is clearly not the standard that the fans, players and coaches are used to in Tiger Town.

"We only scored seven points in the first half," center Matt Bockhorst said. "This offense has traditionally done a lot better than that. I know that there’s a standard here. There’s a standard that’s been set by the guys before us. And we owe something to that standard. I’m not gonna relent on that and I’m not gonna let those guys down. Because I know what they gave. The guys that came before us, I know what they sacrificed. I know what that looks like.”

While the nation is collectively scratching their heads and wondering what is going on, the Tigers believe that they simply need to improve and all will take care of itself.

"I think everyone has these preconceived notions that the offense is falling apart, that coach Elliott needs to go, that (quarterback) D.J. (Uiagalelei) is this or that and those things are wrong. We just need to continue to improve and we'll be just fine," Bockhorst said. “I’m an offensive lineman, and offensive linemen eat criticism for breakfast. I’m not really worried about the criticism. But at the end of the day, we’re here to get an education and win football games.

"And we’re winning, yes, but we’re cutting it close. There’s a standard like I said, that has been set and needs to be met. The scheme can only take you so far. We need to all get on the same page, get the young guys on the same page, make sure the receivers are getting the signals, all of the little details it takes to be successful, that's what we need to improve."

In the Tigers' 14-8 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Saturday, Bockhorst was visibly emotional on the Tiger sideline.

“It’s an emotional game. I’m an emotional guy. I try to play the game the right way and play it with fire," Bockhorst said. "At the end of the day everyone’s got a job to do. You’ve gotta be held accountable when you don’t do your job. It is what it is and whatever it takes to get that fire out of everybody then that’s what I’m gonna do. At this point there’s no going back. This is my last year, my last go around. And I’m gonna do what I have to do to get it out of everybody. It’s not about making friends it’s about winning games.

"Putting your hand in the dirt for 50 plays and run-blocking somebody is not fun but that's what your job is and that's what you signed up for. So if you don't bring the fire then I don't know how you're going to get through that."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!