Clemson Tigers Offensive Coordinator Details Running Game Struggles, Upcoming Fixes
When thinking of former Clemson Tigers that were running backs, names like Travis Etienne Jr. and Wayne Gallman echo across campus as former standouts.
However, when looking at the room now, there’s been a struggle to get the run game going. Clemson is 12th in the ACC in rushing yards per game with 116.4 per game. It’s caused the Tigers to get one-dimensional at times, which has led to the team’s 3-4 start, the worst under head coach Dabo Swinney.
Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley took to the microphone today to speak to the media about the offense as a whole, and when asked about the running game, he understands the struggles.
Riley has seen flashes of excitement from the room, most notably under starter Adam Randall, but it’s about getting consistency with the entire offensive line.
“We’ve got to be consistent that way,” he said on Tuesday. “Like I said, we’ve had flashes where we’ve been pretty good up there, and we’ve been solid and we’ve had other flashes like any other position on our team, where we’ve got to just be more consistent that way.
So, I think it’s just continuing to grind, continuing to let the front know, like our offensive line, tight ends, backs, everybody understand like ‘hey guys, we want to be successful, like we have to get this done.’”
The offensive line has shuffled throughout the season, seeing injuries to Elyjah Thurmon and Walker Parks at the beginning of the year to Collin Sadler, who was carted off the field in Clemson’s last game against SMU.
However, while Randall leads the room with 433 rushing yards, the next-most total belongs to Keith Adams Jr. with only 67 yards. Riley believes that parity needs to change to get more backs involved.
Players like David Eziomume and Gideon Davidson, who were highly-ranked recruits coming into college, haven’t broken out yet, but it could only be a matter of time.
“I just think that’s going to continue to help our offense and running it effectively or pass catching, or whatever that may be,” Riley said. “I just think that’s going to add an element of production for us.”
Riley calls the room “really talented”, saying that there are a majority of different styles that can compliment Randall’s style as a downhill runner. With Clemson out of contention for any major championship, it may be time to mix up the ball carriers over the rest of the season.
“We’ve got guys that can help us, so we just got to let them do it and let them play and have to go through, if it’s growing pains or whatever it is,” he said, “like we’re just going to have to do that because, ultimately, it’s going to help our team.”
Randall graduates at the end of the year, and even if he goes down with an injury, it’s a good point to mention that there needs to be more experience among the rest of the room.
So, that’s what Riley is going to do.
“We have to get those guys in, and they’ve got to rotate and, for obvious reasons, we need other guys to play and produce for us,” he said, “and it also is going to help Adam Randall throughout the rest of our season, so, we just have to get those guys in.
I mean, it’s kind of really more of a rep and a play count now that we really just have to get to, one way or another, so that’s certainly what we’re going to do moving forward.”
Clemson will be back in action against Duke this weekend at noon from Memorial Stadium, where they will continue to search for answers involving the ground game.