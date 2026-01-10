ACC Running Back Transfer Visiting Clemson Tigers This Weekend

The running game will look a lot different for the Clemson Tigers, and it could include a transfer at tailback.

According to TigerNet’s Grayson Mann, SMU transfer running back Chris Johnson Jr. is on campus on Saturday. He would have two years of eligibility remaining and be at his third school in four seasons.

A former Miami transfer, Johnson finished with 659 total yards of offense for the Mustangs in 2025, recording five total touchdowns. The speedster also returned three kickoffs, which could be an option for Clemson to use if he commits to the program.

Clemson knew him already as Johnson stood out during SMU’s win over Clemson on Oct. 18. The redshirt sophomore finished with 99 total yards and a rushing touchdown.

According to On3, Johnson is a three-star transfer prospect, being the No. 81 running back in the class. He had a supporting role for SMU last season, looking for more opportunities elsewhere. That spot could end up being in the ACC, making the in-conference switch from Miami to the Mustangs last offseason.

He entered the portal on Jan. 5. He does also plan to visit UCF, as well as potential other schools that come up during his free agency.

Head coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t necessarily need a running back, but adding another starting candidate into the room would diversify the run game. After the departure of starter Adam Randall, it looks to be that Gideon Davidson and David Eziomume would be two frontrunners to take the starting role.

Running back Keith Adams Jr. entered the transfer portal as well, with the addition being made to fill in for his spot on the depth chart. Swinney did not acquire a running back in his most recent high school signing class.

With the addition of Johnson, the Tigers would be bringing in a highly-touted high school prospect. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, being a top 16 running back in the position.

Clemson’s transfer class has only been on defense so far, picking up eight defenders to help aid defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s unit. On offense, skill positions at wide receiver and tight end seem to be filled with returning players, while the running backs room could see another addition in Johnson, if all things turn in the program’s direction.

Follow along with all of Clemson’s transfer signings and departures with Clemson Tigers on SI’s transfer portal tracker.