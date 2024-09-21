Clemson Tigers Offensive Star Selected As X-Factor vs. NC State Wolfpack
The Clemson Tigers' challenging 2024 college football schedule continues with their first ACC matchup of the season against the NC State Wolfpack at Memorial Stadium.
Coming off a bye week, the Tigers have had plenty of time to prepare for this key matchup. Ahead of the campaign, many people thought these were two of the teams that would challenge for the top spot in the conference.
Both have suffered tough losses already this season. In Week 1, Clemson was dominated by the Georgia Bulldogs. In Week 2, the Wolfpack got destroyed by an SEC foe of their own, the Tennessee Volunteers.
Each team responded to that loss with a win the following week, coming into Week 4 with some positive momentum.
What will be a determining factor for the Tigers to get off on the right foot in conference play? Quarterback Cade Klubnik picking up right where he left off in Week 2 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
He was selected by Alex Turri of Clemson Wire as the team’s offensive X-Factor in the game against NC State.
“The thing is, it was just one performance. We cannot overreact to performance. Klubnik needs to show us on Saturday that his App Stater performance was no fluke,” Turri wrote.
The former five-star recruit had a historic performance against the Mountaineers, tearing them up through the air and on the ground. He completed 24-of-26 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns, adding two more scores on the ground.
It was the best game of his collegiate career and one of the most impressive by any player in recent history. Expecting a performance of that level again is unrealistic, but has he potentially turned a corner, helping make this offense more consistently explosive?
His performance is one that many people will be keeping a close eye on.
Last season, the Tigers went on the road to face the Wolfpack and were defeated 24-17. Klubnik had a tough outing, completing 33-of-50 passes for 263 scoreless yards and two interceptions.
He will be highly motivated to keep things heading in the right direction coming off a bye. Also, to exact some revenge against a conference rival that Clemson beat during his freshman season as he watched from the sidelines as D.J. Uiagaleiei’s backup but lost to last season.