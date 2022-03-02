Clemson Tigers Open Spring Practice; Swinney Addresses Injuries

The 2021 Tigers faced a perfect storm of injuries, attrition, adversity and inexperience in key positions but battled to finish 10-3 in what Swinney called a victory for the team’s culture. Clemson continued its historic 10-win-season streak despite only four offensive or defensive players starting every game and despite the Tigers ending the season with an incredible 30 scholarship players unavailable.

But for all of the strife those injuries created in 2021, Clemson stands to benefit from them greatly in 2022. Clemson returns 54 lettermen among its 82 returning players that have appeared in at least one game at Clemson, and while Clemson returns 15 of its 22 primary offensive and defensive starters from 2021, a total of 37 different returning players have started at least one career game for the Tigers

"Also excited about our signings that are here," Swinney said. "(Spring practice) can be a little overwhelming in the beginning for anybody, but they've done a really, really good job and I know they're excited about getting on the field very first practice their Clemson career, then injury-wise, you know this is a team that I'm really excited about first of all, because this team is battle-tested. This is a mentally and physically tougher football team than we were this time last year just a more experienced group.

"We got a lot of I think we got 37 guys that have started for Clemson at some point in their career. That's a lot of guys. And then we got another 13 guys that have been starters on special teams have been offensive, defensive starters but they've been starters for so special teams. That's a lot of experience coming back that we didn't have last year. And you know, so I really, really am encouraged by the leadership that comes with that type of experience. And the best teams we've had been built inside out. And I think I think that's how this team will be it's a very deep group. And you know, the biggest thing is getting cash back healthy.

"I mean, we've had a lot of guys this past year as y'all know, we played the bowl game without 30 scholarship players available. And so get we've had a ton of surgeries, a ton of rehab a ton of ton of things going on and obviously, you know, we've signed the class, we've got some new people but you know, just pleased with where we're heading from a personnel standpoint."

Now, as the Tigers open spring practice, in preparation for the 2022 season, Swinney believes that the trials and tribulation felt in 2021 will benefit them in 2022.

This is exciting and a lot of fun and then you know, just always fun to get back on the field with your team," Swinney said. "These guys have worked really, really hard since January really proud of how they worked. This team's got a great vibe to it already. Which has been really really fun. Proud of what they're going to in the weight room what they did and are All In drills and just ready to get on the field and get started. It's been busy and fun offseason with this group. Really excited about how our staff has come together. That's been a lot of fun. Kind of getting everybody on the same page and coaching the coaches a little bit and getting everybody locked in on what we got to do for spring ball and we've got a lot of work, obviously from just quality control standpoint and those types of things and all that stuff's based on last year's team and it's still good to be able to learn from it grow from it.

The Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.

Green Jersey

Landon zanders out there in green today, you'll see Fred Davis in green. You'll see Dietrich tenanting in green land in his will will probably spend most of the spring in green and really, in a good spot. He looks great doing good. And when I say our protocol for green jerseys, they're close to being full speed and full goes. So they're working their way into that. So they do all the individual they do all the teams separate but we just keep them out of the full speed, division type stuff.

Good on good type stuff. So we'll be able to get a lot done with Landon but that will hold him out of the scrimmage, work, repetitive contact drills, Fred Davis will be in green today but he should be he should be ready to go Saturday he should be full go in a normal jersey. And then Dietrick Pennington looks is doing really well. And man he's gonna be a big shot for us.

Yellow Jersey:

Robert Gunn...(is) coming off an ACL. He looks great. He's like he's kicking Nerf balls now and it's really progressing well. So Bryan Bresee looks great. And if it wasn't for his shoulder surgery, he'd probably be you know, pretty good participant during practice. So he's, he's doing great with his knee. But obviously, we had to do two surgeries on him had to do the shoulder later on. So he's, he's out but we'll see him, that Big Bear rolling around out there and get better looks great. Will Taylor obviously his rehab in and he's, you know, I see him all the time but he's split time baseball too. But he's, he's grinding to get back so that he can play some baseball and then be ready to go for football when they get back going but proud of what he's been able to do.

"Tre Williams with his surgery and you know, having that shoulder fix again. He's, he's rehabbing very well..Tyler Venables is out. He had surgery on his hip-hip labrum. So he's doing well he's rehabbing well, but he will be able to participate the spring. Same thing with Sage Ennis had to have knee surgery. And he's rehabbing. Well, and all these guys will be full-go by the time we get into our May offseason summer program."