Clemson Tigers Place in Top-12 for Four-Star Offensive Lineman Grant Wise
The Clemson Tigers are getting prepared for a massive game coming up to keep their season alive against the Texas Longhorns in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
It has been an exciting and at points stressful season for the Tigers in 2024. Despite their playoff hopes looking bleak multiple times, Clemson got a little help and found a way into the dance.
Now, they will be trying to beat one of the best teams in the country, whose only two losses came against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Clemson offense is going to be asked to try and move the ball against one of the best defenses in the country, and while there is a lot of talent on that side of the ball for the Tigers, it will be no easy task.
In addition to trying to focus on beating the Longhorns, Clemson is also busy with their recruiting and navigating the transfer portal.
So far, the 2025 recruiting class is looking a bit light this year for the Tigers. However, they are seemingly working the transfer portal a bit more than they have in the past, as it could be a potential change in philosophy for Dabo Swinney and the program.
While the 2025 class might not have been up to the standard of the program, the 2026 class is shaping up well. Recently, offensive lineman Grant Wise listed his Top-12 schools, and Clemson made the list.
Recently, he spoke about the program and had some very positive things to say.
“The level they care for their players outside of football is huge,” Wise told Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider. “They prepare them for not just the next level of football, which they do that really well, but they also prepare them for life after football. I think that’s important. I really like that. And I just like the culture of the program and how all the coaches coach together, and all the players play together. They’re all one team and I think that’s huge.”
Wise is currently ranked as the No.2 interior lineman in the country, as his future could very well be playing on Sundays. The lineman highlighting the program's ability to help develop players into NFL-caliber talent and also with transitioning to life after football is a very big positive.
While Clemson is going to have some stiff competition for Wise, it’s great to see them in the mix and that he had excellent things to say about the program.