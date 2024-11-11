Clemson Tigers Prepare for Critical ACC Season Finale Road Trip to Pitt
The Clemson Tigers helped themselves and received a little help last Saturday, but they still need more help if they want to succeed in a long-shot run to the ACC Championship game.
None of it matters, however, if the Tigers (7-2, 6-1 in ACC) lose to Pitt (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon eastern on ESPN.
Clemson pulled off a hard-fought win over Virginia Tech and rose to No. 17 in the AP Top 25. The win kept the Tigers alive in both the ACC title game race and the College Football Playoff race.
That help Clemson needed came from Miami, which lost its first game of the season when it fell to Georgia Tech.
But it’s still not enough. SMU remains undefeated in ACC action and Miami has just one loss. The tiebreakers mostly favor SMU and Miami when it comes to Clemson. So, if the Tigers want to go to Charlotte they need to win Saturday and either Miami or SMU has to lose two league games.
The Tigers are now huge fans of whoever is playing the Hurricanes the rest of this season.
The Panthers were undefeated in league play at one time, but they have now dropped their last two ACC games and are out of the race to get to Charlotte. Pitt would love nothing more than to play spoiler to the Tigers.
After Pitt, the Tigers have two non-conference games and can watch the rest of the ACC race unfold with great interest.
Here is a preview of Clemson and Pitt.
Clemson at Pitt
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Time: noon, ET, Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WCCP 105.5 FM (flagship)
Coaches: Clemson — Dabo Swinney (177-45 at Clemson, overall); Pitt — Pat Narduzzi (72-52 at Pitt, overall).
Fun fact: Narduzzi is a member of the Mark Dantonio coaching tree. He was Dantonio’s defensive coordinator at both Cincinnati and Michigan State before taking the Pitt job.
All-Times Series: Pitt leads series, 3-2.
Last meeting: Pitt 27, Clemson 17 (2021).
Series notes: Clemson and Pitt had met once before the Panthers joined the ACC, and that was in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1977, in the Gator Bowl. Pitt won, 34-3.
Last Week: Clemson beat Virginia Tech, 24-14; Pitt lost to Virginia, 24-19.
About Pitt: This job was tailor-made for Narduzzi, the New Haven, Conn., native who played one year of college football at nearby Youngstown State in Ohio. His attitude and how he’s built the Pitt program embodies the area. It’s incredible to believe that the former Michigan State defensive coordinator is in his 10th season at Pitt and is the program’s second-winningest coach. In 2022 he passed the legendary Pop Warner.
Regardless of what happens the rest of the way this is a bounce-back season for the Panthers, who were 3-9 in 2023. Much of that has to do with Alabama transfer quarterback Eli Holstein, who helped fuel their 7-0 start. The best news for the future is this is just Holstein's second year of college football and Narduzzi and his staff can continue to build around him.
About Clemson: How realistic is a berth in the ACC title game? Well, as noted, Clemson has to win on Saturday first. Then, the Tigers have to wait.
Miami has to lose one more game. There’s no head-to-head scenario since Clemson and Miami don’t play each other. Wake Forest is next for the Hurricanes after a bye week. The smart money might be on Syracuse in the finale on Nov. 30. The Orange have quarterback Kyle McCord and appear to be able to do magical things at home.
SMU, which is undefeated in ACC action, has Boston College, Virginia and Cal left. It’s not inconceivable that the Mustangs could lose two. But, right now, they appear to be the class of the ACC.
But, the Tigers can’t get ahead of themselves. They need the win on Saturday first. Then, it’s up to fate.
Next Up: Clemson hosts The Citadel on Nov. 23. Pitt travels to Louisville on Nov. 23.