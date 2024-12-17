Clemson Tigers Provide Major Injury Update on Star Runningback Phil Mafah
The College Football Playoff is set to get underway this weekend and the Clemson Tigers are making their final preparations to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.
Dabo Swinney and company are not being given much of a chance to pull off the upset over Texas. However, playing the underdog role is something that they embrace.
To be completely truthful, Clemson is just happy to have had the opportunity to play in the playoff. Even making it into the bracket was a bit of a surprise.
While they're happy to get in, they're now focused on winning. It won't be easy, but the Tigers have enough talent to make things interesting against the Longhorns.
One of the big storylines for Clemson leading up to this weekend's game has been the health status of standout running back Phil Mafah.
He has been dealing with a shoulder injury that will require surgery after the season is over.
That being said, Swinney has spoken out and offered a new update about the team's starting back.
“We got what we got,” Swinney said. “Like I said, nobody is hundred percent. I doubt (Texas) has few players that are over hundred percent, and we don’t either. Certainly, the rest for Mafah is not a bad thing, but he has to have postseason surgery regardless. He is going to give us everything he’s got. I thought he looked better than the last game. He is a guy we have to have play well for sure.”
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Mafah has put up big numbers for the Tigers. He has carried the football 214 times for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, which average out to an impressive 5.2 yards per carry.
In order to beat Texas, Clemson will need to be able to control the football. They have to sustain drives and keep the Longhorns' offense off the field as much as possible.
Also, the Tigers will need to finish long drives with touchdowns, not field goals.
Mafah is a big threat deep in the red zone and will need to muster up enough strength to continue being that kind of player against a very strong Texas defense.
Only time will tell, but Mafah will be a major factor in deciding whether or not Clemson can compete with the Longhorns.