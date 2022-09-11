Clemson Tigers Putting Arms Around Their Brother

CLEMSON, S.C. — Brandon Streeter did all he could to fight back the tears.

Though Clemson’s offensive coordinator strives to perform his job at a high level each week, sometimes there are more important things in life than winning a football game.

Saturday was one of those times.

Prior to Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman, Clemson players ushered into Death Valley during Tiger Walk wearing a T-shirt and warm-up pants instead of the traditional suits they normally wear.

With head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led the way into Memorial Stadium. The T-shirt he and his teammates were wearing read, “Ella Strong.” Ella is Bresee’s little sister, who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Ella and the Bresee family had been in Clemson all week as the Clemson football team planned to show their support for her during her time of need.

But cancer does not form to plan.

On Friday, Ella, who is 15 years old, had a setback and had to go to the emergency room. On Saturday morning, she was air-lifted to Washington, D.C.

“Anytime you have that situation, you want to support the family as much as possible,” an emotional Streeter said. “Our team definitely did that. I mean, they showed a ton of support. We just want to support Ella during this difficult time for her.

“Our guys did that. We rallied around Bryan and his family all week long. She was here. So, we will just continue to pray and continue to support them.”

Bresee has already left Clemson for Washington, D.C. The plan is for him to be with his sister and family for the next couple of days.

“(Tiger Walk) was super special,” he said. “I wish my little sister, obviously, could have been there. It is a tough situation. You know, life throws you curveballs sometimes, but you have to keep pushing.”

As he was walking through Tiger Walk, Bresee was overcome by all the support Ella is receiving from not just his Clemson Family, but also from the thousands and thousands of Tiger fans.

“It is hard being away from home, and just having people and the support that I have here is super special,” Bresee said. “This team is my support system down here when I am not at home. They have been here for me since all of this started a little over a year ago. They have done a great job since it all started, just being behind me.”

DJ Uiagalelei explained there is no other place he wants to be because Bresee and his family have been there for him. He calls the Bresee family his second family because they have been there supporting him when his family could not be in Clemson at times.

“Bryan is a brother to me,” the Clemson quarterback said. “Me and Bryan came in together. We were roommates freshman year and we are still roommates now. He is my best friend.

“I will say one thing about Bryan, he is probably one of the strongest human beings I know. The stuff that he goes through, that he has been through since I have known him in college, it is unbelievable. What is going on with Ella, it is definitely a sad thing right now. I would just say it is a testament of how strong the guy is. Bryan means the world to me and also so does the Bresee family.”

Ella was in Clemson this past July, as she joined her mom and sisters at Dabo Swinney’s Ladies Clinic, which is a part of Dabo’s All-In Team Foundation. It was a great day for her and the family. Clemson was hoping Saturday was going to be another one of those moments for them.

“We love the Bresees. They are just an amazing family,” Swinney said. “She is just 15 years old and she just has a beautiful heart and a beautiful spirit. She is the toughest Bresee in that whole family.

"It is just a really tough time, right now, for all of them. So, to be able to come alongside them, you can’t take the pain away, but you can share in it, and you can walk with them and that is what our team is trying to do with Bryan and his family. It has been really tough, but it has also been beautiful to see a group of young men put their arms around their brother.”

