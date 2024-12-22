Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Answers Questions Regarding His Future
The Clemson Tigers suffered a tough loss in the first-round of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns, as they were defeated 38-24.
While it wasn’t a bad game overall for the Tigers, the Longhorns were in control for most of it. A lot of credit has to go to Clemson in this one for not giving up, as they actually cut the lead to seven points fairly late in the fourth quarter.
However, this is an excellent Texas team, and very well could be one of the best programs in the country.
In the loss, the defense really struggled to slow down the Longhorns on the ground. This was an area that the Tigers had to improve on if they were going to pull off the road upset, and they simply didn’t get it done.
While the defense struggled, it was a great showing from junior quarterback Cade Klubnik in the loss. The talented quarterback totaled 336 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception against arguably the best passing defense in the country.
His homecoming likely didn’t go the way that he would have liked, and after the game he was asked about his future with the program.
“I’m just trying to deal with the emotions of tonight,” Klubnik said during his postgame press conference via the Clemson Insider. “I got to play my last football game with a lot of these guys, so I’m not really thinking about me right now. I’m just trying to think about all the relationships that I’ve built over the last three years. That’s really all I’m thinking about right now.”
After getting off to a slow start in the first game of the season, the junior went on to have an incredible year. Klubnik finished the campaign with 3,639 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and ran for 463 yards with seven scores.
He was able to firmly establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and that could result in him potentially thinking about testing the waters of the NFL Draft.
There is certainly a lot to like about his development from his sophomore season to his junior season, and with the ability to run as well, he is going to be an interesting prospect.
However, for the Tigers, they certainly want their star quarterback to come back for his senior year. Losing Klubnik would be a crippling blow to the program, as he could be a Heisman candidate in 2025.