Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Gets Disappointing Projection vs. Georgia
Cade Klubnik and the Clemson Tigers are set to take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs tomorrow. It's a game that will be a very tough test for Clemson, but one that offers them a huge opportunity.
Very few believe that the Tigers are actually going to win the game. They aren't being given much of a chance to pull off the upset over the Bulldogs.
However, Clemson believes that they can shock the world and begin the season with a massive win to give themselves a great path to the College Football Playoff.
Everything about the season opener will depend on Klubnik. If he can put together a strong performance, the Tigers will have a fighting chance.
On the other hand, if he comes out and plays like he did last season, Clemson will be headed towards a blowout loss.
To put it simply, the Tigers have to be able to move the football. Klubnik has to be able to put a lot of points on the board.
RotoWire has released their projections for Klubnik for this week's matchup. Those projections were very disappointing for the Clemson quarterback.
They believe that Klubnik will complete 22 of 36 pass attempts for 223 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
Those aren't horrible numbers, especially going up against a defense like Georgia. But, they are numbers that won't come close to moving the needle when it comes to beating the Bulldogs.
Recently, head coach Dabo Swinney opened up about his quarterback. He's looking to see a "big jump" from Klubnik in his second season as the starter under center.
“But the biggest thing with him, he was a first-year starter, and you just want to see a big jump. In particular, where is that? Well first and foremost, continue his physical development and he has done that. When you see him, he looks great. Just physically maturing as a young man as a young player does. We are so quick to just crucify young players if they are not All-Americans as first-year starters. And that’s a Haley’s Comet type of situation. Most guys, if they have the talent, the ability and the work ethic and the character, football character in particular, they are going to get better because they are going to do what they need to do.”
All of that being said, there is high hope that Klubnik will be able to exceed the kind of projections listed above. He doesn't need to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns, but he does need to have one of the biggest games of his career.
Klubnik would give Clemson a good shot at winning if he could throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Taking care of the football is also key.
It will be interesting to see what Klubnik's numbers actually end up being. He has a chance to show right off the bat how much he's improved. The Tigers need to see him do just that.