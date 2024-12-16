Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Named One of Most Impactful Players in CFP
The Clemson Tigers have enjoyed their week off and will be getting ready to face off against the Texas Longhorns in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
It was another strong season for the Tigers in 2024, as they were able to win the ACC and clinch their automatic bid into the CFP. While it wasn’t a perfect season for Clemson, they are where they want to be at this point in the season.
Coming into the first-round of the playoff, the Tigers will be playing one of the best teams in the country, and certainly one of the best defenses. The pass defense for the Longhorns is arguably the best in the country and the offense for Clemson is going to be challenged.
There are a lot of good players on both teams and in the playoff overall. With stars all over the field, who wins could come down to which star shines the brightest.
Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports recently ranked the Top-25 most impactful players in the CFP. Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik came in ranked 11th.
“Like Leonard, Klubnik's dual-threat ability helps set the tone for Clemson's offense. The junior is responsible for 40 touchdowns and 3,300 yards through the air and 458 on the ground. After getting blasted by Georgia in the opener, Klubnik scored multiple touchdowns in all but one game. The only thing to watch? Klubnik was at his worst by far against tough opponents in the regular season.”
Klubnik has certainly been the best player on Clemson this season and is a main reason why they have been successful this year. In 2024, the junior totaled 3,303 passing yards, 33 touchdown passes, and just five interceptions.
On the ground, he has been a factor as well for the offense. This campaign, he has totaled 458 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.
While Texas might have a very good defense, they are going to be tested by one of the best quarterbacks in the country as well.
Even though Klubnik came in ranked 11th on the list, he wasn’t the highest player in this matchup, as defensive back Jahdae Barron of the Longhorns was ranked 8th.
Overall, the matchup between Clemson and Texas should be a fun one with some contrasting styles. If the Tigers are going to pull off the upset, they will need a big game from their star quarterback.