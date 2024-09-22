Clemson Tigers QB Klubnik Talks About How Much Touchdown to Junior WR Meant
The Clemson Tigers seemingly could not stop scoring touchdowns against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, but one of the eight times the team found the end zone meant just a little bit more to the whole team.
Junior wide receiver Adam Randall was a highly regarded prospect entering Clemson from the class of 2022, with 247 having rated the Myrtle Beach pass catcher as a top-20 receiver in the country and a top-five player in the state of South Carolina. While Randall has shown some flashes through the first two years of his career, but things never have really fully clicked for him.
Last season, Randall doubled his stats from his freshman season and was seen as a potential breakout player this season, but struggles in the first game against Georgia led to a benching to start the game in week two against App State. Nonetheless, he came out on Saturday afternoon and had his best game in a Clemson uniform to date and found his way into the end zone for the first time in his Tiger career early in the third quarter to put Clemson over to 50-point mark:
Randall is extremely close with quarterback Cade Klubnik, and after the win Klubnik talked about how much the moment meant for the team seeing someone Dabo Swinney describes as one of the best leaders in the locker room score his first-ever touchdown.
"That was one of my favorite moments of even being at Clemson," Klubnik said. describing his and Randall's close relationship and the fact that the two have been roommates for their entire careers together at Clemson. "He's been eager for that and I've been so eager for him to have that moment...I made sure I was going to get that ball for him because I needed that ball for him. It was a special and a really cool moment."
Randall finished the game with five receptions for 69 yards and the score. The news wasn't all good, however, as TigerNet revealed that he will miss the next several games with a foot injury and Swinney hopes to get him back by the middle of October.
Through Randall's Clemson career thus far, he has 41 catches for 478 yards, and now he can add a touchdown to his resume as well. Tiger fans will be hopeful to get him back sooner rather than later as he looks to establish himself as a critical part of an offense down the stretch that has now put up a ridiculous 125 points and 1,235 total yards over the last two games.