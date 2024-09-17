Clemson Tigers Quarterback Ranked Highly Ahead of Huge Matchup
The Clemson Tigers will be facing the North Carolina State Wolfpack in an important ACC matchup, as the Tigers try to get over the .500 mark.
It has been an interesting start to the season, to say the least, for the Tigers. In Week 1, Clemson was embarrassed by the Georgia Bulldogs, as they lost 34-3 on the road. There was plenty of blame and criticism after the loss, but at the end of the day, it was just one game against the best team in the country.
In Week 2, the Tigers bounced back in a big way against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Clemson’s offense absolutely exploded in the victory, as they totaled 66 points. A big reason for the bounce back performance was the performance of quarterback Cade Klubnik.
After throwing for 142 yards in the Week 1 loss, Klubnik totaled 378 yards and five touchdown passes in Week 2. It was arguably the best game in the career of the junior quarterback, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked him 14th in the nation in his quarterback rankings.
“Klubnik shot up the rankings last week after a nearly perfect Week 2 performance against Appalachian State when he connected on 24 of 26 pass attempts for 378 yards and five touchdowns. The Tigers were on a bye week this past weekend, but he will be back in action this Saturday against NC State to kick off the ACC slate.”
The rise in the rankings to 14th for Klubnik is a good sign for him and the Tigers program. If the young quarterback is able to perform like he did against the Mountaineers more often, it is going to result in a lot of wins.
Coming off the bye week, this will be a big test for Clemson, as the Wolfpack were a team that gave them a lot of problems last year. North Carolina State won at home last season by a score of 24-17, and they gave Klubnik a lot of problems.
In the loss last season, the Wolfpack defense held the then sophomore quarterback to 263 passing yards on 50 attempts with two interceptions. North Carolina State is coming off a bad loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, as their defense will be looking to bounce back.
With a week off before the game, Clemson should be very prepared for this matchup and to avenge the loss from last season. After the great game from Klubnik, expectations are high in this matchup.