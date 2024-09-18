Clemson Tigers Quarterback Still Worth Monitoring in Heisman Conversation
The Clemson Tigers will be set for a big matchup in Week 4 against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as they kick off their conference schedule.
It has been a strange start to the season for the Tigers, as after being blown out in Week 1, they then had a blowout victory in Week 2. With a 1-1 record and two very contrasting games, it is hard to tell what this Clemson team is capable of so far this year. However, the game against the Wolfpack should provide some clarity.
North Carolina State is coming off a win in Week 3, but this is a team that was recently beaten badly in a big matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers were able to score 51 points in the game, as the Wolfpack defense had no answer for them.
Getting a big game from the offense once again would be a welcome sight for the Tigers, as their quarterback Cade Klubnik is coming off the best game of his career.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Heisman Trophy and, after a strong Week 2, said that the junior quarterback is worth monitoring for the award after three weeks.
“Two weeks ago, Klubnik accounted for seven touchdowns in a rout of Appalachian State. Clemson had an idle weekend to prepare for its ACC opener against North Carolina State, which held Klubnik to 5.3 yards per throw and two interceptions last year.”
The great performance by Klubnik in Week 2 helped change the narrative of his junior season and the one of Clemson. After the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, there was a lot of concern about the quarterbacks ability to be the starter, and some questioned Dabo Swinney’s future with the program.
However, a big win has silenced much of that talk and now the junior is hanging in the Heisman conversation. The five touchdown passes and 350+ passing-yard performance certainly helped spring him into the Heisman conversation.
Now, the young quarterback will be looking to build upon his resume against a conference rival. With the ACC being fairly open this year, this will be a big game for both teams as conference play gets underway.
The Tigers come into the matchup as a sizable favorite and another big game from Klubnik could help improve his early Heisman campaign. If the young quarterback can play like he did against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, it will be a good week for Clemson.