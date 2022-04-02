Clemson Quarterbacks 'Always Pushing Each Another'

Senior receiver Joseph Ngata says the Clemson Tigers have more quality depth in the quarterback room this season.

The quarterback position has been one of the hottest topics of conversation this spring.

With Cade Klubnik's arrival on campus, along with incumbent DJ Uiagalelei, the Tigers now have two former five-star players in the quarterback room. Along with Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles, both of who now have some experience under their belts, Clemson has more quality depth than it did a season ago, and according to senior receiver Joseph Ngata, it's making a noticeable difference.

"Yeah, the depth helps a lot," Ngata said. "And everybody's always pushing each other."

Last season, with so much inconsistency on the offensive of the ball due to injuries, particularly at receiver, there appeared to be a disconnect between Uiagalelei and some of the receivers, and Ngata said that is something that is being worked on this spring.

"I feel like, with the quarterback and receivers, it's always about that connection," Ngata said. "It's not necessarily who's at quarterback or who's at receiver, it's just the connection they have. If they have a good connection, then everything else will follow. I feel like all the quarterbacks are playing way, way, way more confident than what we've seen, and everybody's just been doing really good."

Ngata has also seen a noticeable difference in Uiagalelei's effort to be in better shape physically, and the senior wideout has the utmost confidence in the quarterback's abilities.

"DJ is doing really good," the receiver said. "He's always been good, and I feel like he's honestly doing what I'm doing, he's taking his diet way more seriously, he's waking up earlier. I always see, like when I woke up this morning, I seen him in there. He's taking this very seriously, and I'm very confident in him."

Uiagalelei is in the top-5 Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Reigning Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young (+200), Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+400), QB Caleb Williams (+1400) and Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (+2000) are ahead of Uiagalelei (+25000).

However, a lot of the attention has been on Klubnik. With Uiagalelei having his share of struggles in 2021, there were some lofty expectations for the highly-touted freshman. While he may not be pushing for the starting job quite yet, Ngata maintains he brings fresh energy to the group, despite still being a little raw.

"Cade's been really good too," he said. "I feel like he's come in, he's a little raw, but I feel like he's growing every day, he's a fast learner, and that's what I like seeing out of him."

