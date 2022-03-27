Jacksonville’s Quarterback said Clemson Fans had it Better Than They Thought in 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. — While Clemson fans were crying about the Tigers’ three losses in 2021, Trevor Lawrence was letting some of old teammates and friends know just how good they had it.

Clemson, of course, finished the 2021 football season with a 10-3 record, including six straight wins to close the year. Though the standard at Clemson is about more than winning 10 games, its former quarterback pointed out that it could have been worse.

Case in point, Lawrence and his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates went 3-14 last year.

“I told some of my friends that, ‘You guys still have it made down there.’ 10-3 is not a bad year,” Lawrence said Sunday prior to hosting his FlexWork Sports Youth Football Camp at the MESA Soccer Complex in Greenville. “Obviously, that is not the standard we have set. Clemson is above that, but for some of the challenges they had, I think they handled it well.

“To fight back, they had three losses pretty early in the year, and to finish the year strong was really cool and does not surprise me at all.”

Lawrence watched the Tigers play whenever he got the opportunity last year and was in Charlotte for the Georgia game at the start of the season. He said he spoke with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei a little bit during the season, but it has been a while since the two have spoken

“We will probably catchup soon,” Lawrence said.

Last year was not the best for Uiagalelei in his first year as a starter. Though he led Clemson to a 10-3 record, he struggled to be consistent behind center.

Uiagalelei completed just 55.6 percent of his passes in 2021 for 2,246 yards. He had just nine touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. It did not help that the 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback suffered from an injured knee and index finger on his throwing hand in the second half of the season.

“I got a lot of faith in DJ. I think he is made up of the right stuff,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, he had some challenges last year, but I think he is going to bounce back, and he is going to be a great player. I know that.”

Uiagalelei and the Tigers will get back to work on Monday with the 10th practice of the spring. Clemson will host its annual Orange and White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson to wrap up spring drills.