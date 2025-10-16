Clemson Tigers Raising Concerns on Cade Klubnik's Availability Against SMU
Ahead of the Clemson Tigers’ matchup against SMU this weekend, there is a rising concern about quarterback Cade Klubnik’s availability for the contest.
In a story first reported by Larry Williams from Tiger Illustrated, the sprained ankle that Klubnik suffered in the win against Boston College will have potential to keep the coaching staff on the edge of their seats until game-time, where they hope they get their starting quarterback for the pivotal matchup.
Head coach Dabo Swinney has spoken about it throughout the week, most recently saying on Wednesday night that he will keep the senior recovering on an hourly basis.
“We are just taking our time with him and, like I said yesterday, he’s gone from day-to-day to hour-to-hour, and, hopefully by tomorrow, he will be minute-to-minute,” Swinney said.
Not only is the opponent raising uncertainty for the contest, but if Klubnik is unable to play on Saturday afternoon, it will be the first time since he began his tenure as the starter that he would not play. It will also be the first time since 2014 where a Clemson starter would be missing a game because of an injury.
Either backup Christopher Vizzina or Trent Pearman would get the start, which would be the first of both of their careers. Both have taken more snaps over the course of practice.
It would most likely be Vizzina, who has been the backup in the depth chart, and he has all the confidence in Swinney to be able to execute.
“If Cade can’t go, CV is the guy, for sure, and he has to go get it done,” the head coach said. “We have confidence that he could.”
Klubnik recorded 1,530 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air in the team’s first six games, getting into a rhythm over the Tigers’ two-game road trip. However, the Austin, Texas, native would hurt his ankle in the third quarter against Boston College and he would not see the field for the rest of the game.
Vizzina relieved Klubnik, finishing with only one pass completion for -2 yards. He would also throw an interception before switching to a heavy ground game to run down the clock.
Clemson Tigers on SI will find out more information tonight from the ACC’s mandatory injury report, which is required 48 hours, 24 hours and two hours before the game’s kickoff. The first report will come out tonight, so don’t be surprised if Klubnik ends up as questionable to begin with.
Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.