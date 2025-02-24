Clemson Tigers Rank First in Returning Production for Next Season
With spring practices starting up soon for the Clemson Tigers, the program has some high expectations heading into next year.
Despite a down season by their standards in 2023, the Tigers bounced back nicely in 2024. Clemson had a little bit of help along the way, but they were able to win the ACC Championship and represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Even though that outcome didn’t go as well as they would have liked, they gained some valuable experience and were ahead of expectations last year.
Now, the coming season appears like it can be something special for Dabo Swinney and the program.
The talented head coach is going to have a lot of key players returning in 2025 and the Tigers are going to be not only one of the best teams in the ACC but one of the best teams in the entire country.
Bill Connelly of ESPN.com (subscription required) spoke about the teams with the most production returning in 2025. The Tigers are leading the country in returning production and things are going to get exciting next season.
The return in production for Clemson is really impressive, especially considering some of the players who could have decided to leave.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik was the most important returning player for the program after an amazing junior season. Considering his jump in production from his sophomore year to last season, he easily could have tested the waters of the NFL draft.
In 2024, Klubnik totaled 3,639 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He ended up being one of the best quarterbacks in the country and will be entering next season in the Heisman conversation.
While the return of Klubnik was key, the Tigers will also be returning their top three wide receivers from last season as well.
Even though the star power on the offensive side of the ball has received a lot of attention, the defense is also bringing back a lot of talent. The addition of defensive coordinator Tom Allen should help get the most out of the talent on that side of the ball.
Players like T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are both poised to be some of the best defensive linemen in the country. Furthermore, the addition of edge rusher Will Heldt will give Parker a running mate on the edge.
Overall, there is a lot to like about the rendition percentage of production for Clemson heading into next year. After making the CFP last year, the 2025 squad will have their eyes set on more.