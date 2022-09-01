Tigers Ready to 'Put Country On Notice,' Beginning With Georgia Tech

Season-openers tend to come with a lot of unknowns.

For No. 4 Clemson's season-opening matchup against Georgia Tech, the Tigers know coming in to possibly expect the unexpected, as there has been a lot of turnover on not only the Yellow Jackets roster but also the coaching staff.

"We're really not sure what we're gonna get," Will Shipley told the media on Thursday. "They've gotten numerous transfers to come in since the spring, given us totally different defensive fronts the past two years, so we're just gonna go out there, see what they give us. you know, flashlight in hand and be able to make moves off of that."

After what many outside of the program considered a down 2021 campaign that saw the Tigers start 4-3, before rebounding to win their final six games, Shipley said this Clemson team is ready to prove that last season was just an anomaly and not an indicator of what to expect moving forward.

"That is definitely something that's in the back of our minds," he said. "We just wanna go out there and show everybody what we truly are. You know, we've put in the work, nobody has any doubt about that. But now it's time to just put the country on notice. Clemson football, yeah, we had a down year, as many people would say. We're ready to come back and show everybody that we're our true self."

At the end of the day, the Tigers are just ready to get back on the field and start playing actual opponents. That begins with taking the success they have had on the practice field to Atlanta on Monday night.

"I'm ready to get out there and play, to be honest with you," Shipley said. "But the week is so important. You can't get the success that you want without putting in the work leading up to the game. So just looking forward to today and tomorrow and then the next day and then I can't wait to get out there on Monday."

