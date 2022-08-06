Skip to main content

Clemson's Will Shipley Loves 'Grit' of Fall Practice

After missing all of spring practice recovering from an offseason procedure, Clemson RB Will Shipley has been anxiously awaiting the start of fall practice, noting this is the time of year that national titles are won.

CLEMSON, S.C.- There's an old adage that championships are won on the practice field when no one is watching. 

For Clemson running back Will Shipley, it's the grind during fall camp that he really enjoys, with the sophomore noting that how you prepare at this time of the year could be the difference between winning and losing a national title.

"The grit, it's so gritty out here," Shipley said. "You have the sun on you, man. You're going around. It's tough out there. But that's the best thing about it. This is when you win a national championship. Out here, during these days."

Shipley burst onto the scene as a freshman, making an instant impact on the field for the Tigers. The versatile back led the team in rushing yards (747), YPC (5.0) and rushing touchdowns (11) and did so while missing three games due to a foot injury and being limited in others. 

In fact, Shipley missed all of spring practice out recovering from an offseason procedure on that foot and now that he's back, his goal for the fall is simple. That is to be better than he was a season ago, in all aspects, on and off the field.

"Better than last year," Shipley said. "Whether it's off the field, spiritually, on the field catching the football, there's so many different departments that you can improve on every single day. That's what it was for me. 

"Especially being out in the spring, I knew that I had areas to improve. So I focused on those daily. Did the work, kept my head down, and coming out here the best version I've been."

Clemson is listed at +800 to win the national championship, according to odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. 

