Clemson Tigers Rebound from 'Worst Punt Drill' Swinney's Ever Seen

Apparently, Clemson punters survived the "worst punt drill I've seen in my life," according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Last Friday left a lot to be desired by anybody in attendance watching the Tigers boot the ball in different directions, including the media, but the last two days of punt drills took on a completely different mood, Swinney said after Wednesday's fifth practice of fall camp.

"I was thinking about moving it to the end of practice because it just ruined my day the rest of the day," Swinney said about that first day. "But these last couple of days of punt (drills) has been what you've wanted to see so real encouraged by that part of it."

Swinney said when he's put his special teamers in the spotlight, with teammates, peer pressure, coaches and competition in the last two practices, the punters have responded.

"It just goes to show you what a difference a day can make," Swinney said. "We went from no contest to now we've got a three-horse race and I love it."

According to the head coach, freshman Jack Smith is "bombing" the ball and looks like "the guy we brought in here to win the scholarship."

Aidan Swanson, who might be in the slight lead for the starting role, "has been awesome" and has had two consecutive good performances.

BT Potter, who also doubles as the placekicker and kickoff specialist, is "just steady."

"It's been encouraging," Swinney said.

The Tigers need someone to emerge as the heir apparent to Will Spiers, who manned the duties from 2017 to 2021 and recorded nearly 200 career punts.

"Win or lose we've had some good stuff," Swinney said. "That's the most pleasant surprise that I've had (in fall camp)."

