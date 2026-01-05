Clemson Tigers Receive First Transfer Commitment of Offseason

The Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney pick up their first transfer of the 2026 offseason, bringing in a face that is familiar to their defensive coordinator.

Penn State defensive back Elliot Washington II has committed to the Tigers, being reported by Dan Morrison at On3. Washington reunites with former defensive coordinator Tom Allen, and will have one year of eligibility remaining at Clemson.

Washington was seen on campus Sunday, posting Memorial Stadium to his social media to get everybody talking about the potential transfer. He now joins a defensive backs room that is in need of some firepower, due to the loss of Avieon Terrell to the NFL Draft.

Over three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Washington recorded 53 tackles, nine pass deflections and two interceptions. He played in nine games for Penn State this season, which had a disappointing 7-6 record while being ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll to begin the season.

Under Allen, in 2024, the Venice, Florida, native saw time in 12 of Penn State’s games, recording statistics in all three of the Nittany Lions’ College Football Playoff games in the postseason. He will look to help to bring that Clemson defense back to the top of the college football world with his experience.

Washington brings depth to the cornerbacks room, who have also lost Shelton Lewis to the portal. He will most likely play opposite Ashton Hampton or Corian Gipson, if they remain in the program.

In the transfer portal, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound cornerback is a three-star player, according to Rivals, being ranked the No. 24 cornerback in the transfer portal, making it an important get for Clemson.

Coming out of high school, Washington was a three-star recruit, choosing the Nittany Lions over Michigan State, Alabama and Ohio State. He will look to improve his draft stock at Clemson with his year of eligibility remaining, joining the likes of Will Heldt and Jeremiah Alexander as transfer defenders on the unit.

Swinney took only three transfers last season for the Tigers, and Washington’s commitment proves that the Clemson head coach will be doing more in this offseason to fill a roster that is depleted due to a strong senior class, NFL Draft exits, and players leaving for the transfer portal.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with our transfer portal tracker, which will feature acquisitions like Washington and other departures that may happen in the program.