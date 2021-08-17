Clemson Injury Report: WR Joseph Ngata Nursing Hamstring Issue

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says receiver Joseph Ngata is currently missing practices with a hamstring issue while offensive lineman John Williams is also hurt.

Clemson junior receiver Joseph Ngata is dealing with a hamstring injury that his keeping him out of practice, head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.

"Joe is still out," Swinney said. "Hopefully, it's not a long-term thing. He's still battling a hamstring."

Ngata was first seen in a yellow jersey at Friday's practice, meaning he wasn't a full participant. Swinney said the receiver was held out of Saturday's scrimmage, and it doesn't sound like he practiced Monday either.

Ngata is coming off an injury-riddled 2020 season in which he missed five of Clemson's 12 games. The California native caught just seven passes for 83 yards in three starts as he was limited with an abdominal issue. He had 83 receiving yards in April's spring game alone and is projected to start for the Tigers on Sept. 4.

However, Swinney has included Ngata in the same sentence as fellow receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and cornerback Andrew Booth when he says the "best ability is availability."

Clemson sophomore Ajou Ajou was competing with Ngata at the outside "9" receiver spot before Ngata's absences. The Tigers need and want Ngata on the field, but there is no timetable for his return. No. 3 Clemson opens the season on Sept. 4 against No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, N.C.

Aside from Ngata, Swinney would only name redshirt freshman offensive lineman John Williams specifically when asked about injuries after the team officially wrapped up fall camp Tuesday.

"I'm not going to get into any specifics because we've just got a bunch of guys banged up," Swinney said. "I think John Williams is probably the only one that's longer term. The rest of the guys, they're a little more day-to-day.

"It's been a long camp. A lot of banging. You just get to that point where it's something. It's a toenail falling off, it's a sore shoulder, it's whatever. we've got a little bit of everything."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!