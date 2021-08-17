Clemson's Dabo Swinney Outlines Timeline for Georgia Preparations

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that the No. 3 Tigers still have some time to work on themselves before turning focus to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

Dabo Swinney is still building a foundation for the 2021 season, so No. 3 Clemson's preparation for the Sept. 4 opener against No. 5 Georgia will have to wait.

However, the Tigers head coach gave some insight following Tuesday's practice as to when his team will turn its attention to the monumental clash in Charlotte, N.C.

"We'll start a little bit of opponent prep on Monday and Tuesday," Swinney said. "Still working some Clemson as well and then Wednesday will be a staff day for us. Thursday, Friday, Saturday will be all game prep. Then obviously you've got your game week."

The Clemson head coach wrapped up fall camp Tuesday. Classes begin for the Tigers on Wednesday, and then the team will scrimmage for the second and final time Thursday.

Then it'll be time to hone in on the roster, evaluate personnel and wrap up the teaching portion of season prep.

Finally, it'll be on to Georgia, which is a 3.5-point underdog to the Tigers. This isn't the kind of season opener where either side is just trying to get their feet wet and figure things out while earning an easy win. Clemson hasn't opened a season against a ranked opponent since playing Georgia in Athens in 2014. The Bulldogs haven't done it since 2016.

But for one of the most anticipated games of the entire 2021 college football season, the Tigers are going to have to wait nearly one more week before full focus falls on the Bulldogs.

"We've done a lot of work all summer so it's not like we just wait and start (prepping for Georgia)," Swinney said. "We've done a lot of staff work but from a team standpoint, you're going through camp, it's about getting ready for your season."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!