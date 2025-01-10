Clemson Tigers Rival Listed as Landing Spot for Elite Transfer Quarterback
The Clemson Tigers are getting set for a big year in 2025 with expectations very high for the program.
After a strong 2024 campaign, the Tigers are looking to accomplish much more in 2025. Last year, Clemson was able to win 10 games and the ACC title on their way toward making the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately, the season came to an end in the first round against the Texas Longhorns. However, most of the team is coming back and is eligible to in 2025, and Dabo Swinney has a strong-looking squad for next season.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik deciding to come back was important for the program. The junior quarterback emerged as one of the best in the country last season, and he is primed to be a Heisman candidate in 2025.
When looking at the conference, there have been some significant changes so far in the ACC, headlined by Bill Belichick becoming the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, one team that is set to lose a lot is the Miami Hurricanes.
Luckily for the Hurricanes, the transfer portal just got a lot better at the position that they need with their starting quarterback going into the NFL Draft.
Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Hurricanes being a potential destination for Carson Beck in the transfer portal and highlighted him as the perfect replacement for Cam Ward, who is off to the NFL.
The Tigers saw Beck first-hand in their opening game of the season in 2024. In what ended up being their worst loss of the year, the quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs played quite well.
Coming into 2024, he was expected to potentially be a name to watch in the NFL Draft. However, he didn’t have as good of a season as he would have wanted and also suffered a season-ending injury in the SEC Championship Game.
After a really strong junior season, Beck certainly took a little bit of a step back in 2024. In what will be his final year with the Bulldogs, he totaled 28 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, and a 64.7 completion percentage. Those were solid numbers, but they just weren't up to the caliber that was expected from the talented quarterback.
As Beck enters the transfer portal, Miami will certainly be a team to keep an eye on. His girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, currently plays on the women’s basketball team, which could certainly help their chances of landing the talented quarterback.
If Beck lands with the Hurricanes, the Tigers will certainly have some stiff competition in their conference.