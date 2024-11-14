Clemson Tigers Running Back Has Thrived with Increased Workload of Late
As the Clemson Tigers get set for a huge matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 12, one of their players has really been performing well down the stretch.
It was a massive win for the Tigers against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Week 11. With the victory, they were able to keep their hopes of competing for an ACC Championship alive, which will also keep them alive for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
In Week 12, Clemson will have a massive test, as they look to go on the road and beat a Top-25 team.
As the season has progressed, it has become clear who the lead running back is now for the Tigers, as Phil Mafah has solidified his role as the top guy. Clemson has been leaning on their senior heavily down the stretch, and he hasn’t let them down.
Recently, head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about how well his running back has been performing of late and why the team is leaning on him.
"Phil's just steady, man," head coach Dabo Swinney said to Austin Hannon of 247Sports. "He's just such a smart player. He understands patience and how important that is in the run game and setting your blocks up. And he understands all the run schemes, he understands defense. He sees it and he feels it. Just a really talented player, man. I'm really proud of him, the type of season he's had."
After the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, it was quarterback Cade Klubnik and the passing offense that really started to shine in the early part of the season. Klubnik was rising up in the Heisman rankings, as he was putting together a great stretch of football.
However, while their quarterback has still been playing good football, the Tigers have had a much more balanced attack on offense of late, led by Mafah.
After averaging just 10.75 rushes per game in the first four games of the season, the senior back has been averaging 23.6 attempts in the last five contests, and the results have paid off. During that stretch, he has totaled over 100 yards in four games, with multiple scores in three games.
It has been a really impressive stretch for Mafah, and with a massive game coming up against the Panthers, Clemson will surely be leaning on him once again on the road. Hopefully, the heavy workload in the last couple of contests won’t slow him down, as the Tigers will need a big game from him on Saturday.