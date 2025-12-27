Clemson WR Standing Out to Dabo Swinney With Extra Reps in Practice

For the Clemson Tigers, bowl season has turned into audition season.

With more than 20 injuries and opt-outs ahead of the Clemson Tigers’ matchup with Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, young players have been handed a meaningful opportunity to capitalize on newfound playing time.

During a press conference leading up to the bowl game, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney told Clemson on SI that one young player in particular has stood out.

“He’s really taken advantage of it… it’s been fun to experiment with him and his skill set,” Swinney said of wide receiver Juju Preston. “His development has shot through the roof.”

With receivers like Antonio Williams and Cole Turner set to miss the game, Preston appears to have seized the opportunity for extra reps in practice.

He’ll earn a redshirt after this season, having played in just one game all year, and bowl games do not count toward eligibility.

The 6-foot, 155-pound receiver’s lone appearance came against Furman, when he hauled in a four-yard reception and added a 10-yard punt return.

Swinney also praised the Virginia native earlier in the season, mentioning that he's made some developments to his slight frame by packing on 15 pounds

“He's always played big, he's always played strong, even though he really isn't big or strong. But he's really developing,” Swinney said. I've been proud of Juju. He has bought in.

As a recruit, On3 ranked Preston as the 59th-best wide receiver in the country and the 13th-best player in the state of Virginia.

His 67 career touchdowns are the most from a high school player in the history of the state, and he also hauled in 185 passes for 3,700 yards Freedom High School and Hayfield Secondary School.

He helped his team reach the regional semifinals during his senior season at Hayfield, despite appearing in just five games. That season, he caught 27 passes for 501 yards and eight touchdowns.

He won two state championships during his time at Freedom, compiling a 28-0 record throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

While Clemson entered the season with a loaded receiver room, Preston’s improvements throughout his redshirt season could earn him a spot in the rotation next season, especially if he turns heads on Saturday.

With that said, most of Clemson’s receiver core outside of Antonio Williams is expected to return next season, giving Preston an uphill battle to face before becoming a featured target in the Tigers’ offense.

