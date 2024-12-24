Clemson Tigers Running Back Phil Mafah Turning Attention to NFL Draft
The Clemson Tigers saw their season come to a close in the first-round of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns.
It was a very strong season for the Tigers in 2024. They were able to accomplish quite a bit this season, by winning 10 games, the ACC Title, and making the CFP. However, it was a tough matchup against the Longhorns in the opening round, as Texas is certainly one of the best teams in the country.
While the Clemson offense performed well, they were fairly one-dimensional at the end of the season due to their running back situation.
Even though Phil Mafah had a great season overall, he was never the same after suffering a shoulder injury in the second half of the season. The senior running back tried to give it a go against the Longhorns, but didn’t last long in the game.
Afterward, Mafah spoke about his time with the program and getting ready to prepare for the NFL Draft. Here’s what he said via Clemson Insider.
“I would first like to start off by thanking Jesus Christ My Lord and Savior for giving me this opportunity over the last four years to play at Clemson University,” Mafah wrote. “I appreciate my family, teammates and Clemson staff for all of the support and encouragement throughout the years. My time at Clemson has helped shape me into the man I am today and will help me for the years to come. I also want to thank you to the fans that have supported us from the beginning. Most of all, being able to use my platform to spread the Word of God has brought me the most joy. With that being said I am excited to turn my attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. Go Tigers!”
Overall, it was a very strong senior campaign for the talented running back. In 2024, he totaled 1,115 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and a solid 5.2 yards per carry average.
Up until the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers, Mafah was really on a tear. In six of the nine games prior, he was able to total over 100 rushing yards. However, he clearly wasn’t the same running back in the final five games of the campaign.
During that span, the most rushing yards he totaled was 66 against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and he didn’t find the endzone either.
Now, he will be turning his attention to the NFL Draft and getting healthy for that process. After a 1,000-yard season, it will be interesting to see what interest there is for the talented running back at the next level.