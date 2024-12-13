Clemson Tigers Set to Host Potential Purdue Boilermakers Transfer Will Heldt
The Clemson Tigers are currently getting prepared for their first round matchup in the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns, however, they are also working on improving the program for next season.
It was another successful year for the Tigers in 2024, as they were able to win the ACC title and secure a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.
Despite having three in the regular season, this is still a talented Clemson team that can compete in the CFP.
Led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, the Tigers can beat anybody if he’s locked in and playing well.
While the team is preparing for the huge matchup, the program overall has been very busy with recruiting and managing the transfer portal.
The Tigers have already seen a number of players enter the portal, but they are also starting to utilize it as their advantage.
Recently, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Clemson would be hosting Purdue Boilermakers edge rusher Will Heldt.
This is a major switch in philosophy for Dabo Swinney, because if they bring in Heldt, he would be the first scholarship transfer for the program.
There has been a lot of belief that Clemson’s unwillingness to adapt has cost them in recent years, as they haven’t quite been that same title contender as they were 6–8 years ago.
Looking at improving in the portal is a great way to make the team better, and a player like Heldt would be a nice addition. Even though the Boilermakers were terrible last season, the talented edge rusher totaled five sacks, 56 tackles, 16 quarterback pressures, and 10 tackles for loss.
He would without a doubt be a good player to target and could be a sign that Swinney and the Tigers are looking to adapt to this new era of college football.
While the Tigers will wait and see what comes of the visit for the talented edge rusher, it is a good sign for the program that they are taking the portal seriously.