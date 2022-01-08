Klubnik Shines in All-American Bowl, Picks Up Another National Player of Year Honor

Cade Klubnik's high school career officially came to an end on Saturday.

The future Clemson quarterback and SI All-American candidate out of Austin Westlake wrapped up a stellar high school career with a spectacular showing in the All-American Bowl, while also being named the All-American Bowl's National High School Player of the Year.

Klubnik started the game and played the first two offensive series, with each culminating beautifully thrown touchdown passes from the highly-touted prospect, as he helped lead the West squad to a 34-14 win.

Klubnik would return in the third quarter, leading another touchdown drive, this one ending with the quarterback rolling to his right to avoid pressure and connecting with South Carolina signee Landon Samson for his third touchdown pass of the day. In total, he played four offensive series, leading the West to touchdowns on three of the four possessions.

Klubnik, who was also named MaxPreps' National High School Player of the Year, was one of the steadiest performers of the week leading up to the game, according to multiple reports.

The quarterback, who is set to arrive at Clemson next week, finishes up his high school career going unbeaten as the starting quarterback at Austin Westlake, leading the Chaps to a 16-0 record in 2021, a UIL 6A Division 2 state title and the No. 2 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25. He also led the school to a UIL 6A Division 1 state title in 2020, outdueling former Ohio State and future Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the championship game.

Klubnik leaves as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (7,426) and passing touchdowns (86), moving past such Westlake greats as Drew Brees, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger. The quarterback committed to Clemson back in the spring, just days after officially being offered, and despite all the changes to the Tigers' coaching staff, never wavered, signing with Clemson during the early signing period.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik told All Clemson back in the summer. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson and cant wait to be here."

