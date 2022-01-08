Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Cade Klubnik Shines in All-American Bowl, Picks Up Another National Player of Year Honor

Cade Klubnik Shines in All-American Bowl, Picks Up Another National Player of Year Honor

Clemson signee Cade Klubnik wrapped up his high school career by starting for the West squad in Saturday's All-American Bowl, as the MaxPreps and All American Bowl's National Player of the Year threw touchdown passes on three of his four offensive series.

Jason Priester All Clemson

Clemson signee Cade Klubnik wrapped up his high school career by starting for the West squad in Saturday's All-American Bowl, as the MaxPreps and All American Bowl's National Player of the Year threw touchdown passes on three of his four offensive series.

Cade Klubnik's high school career officially came to an end on Saturday.

The future Clemson quarterback and SI All-American candidate out of Austin Westlake wrapped up a stellar high school career with a spectacular showing in the All-American Bowl, while also being named the All-American Bowl's National High School Player of the Year.

Klubnik started the game and played the first two offensive series, with each culminating beautifully thrown touchdown passes from the highly-touted prospect, as he helped lead the West squad to a 34-14 win.

Klubnik would return in the third quarter, leading another touchdown drive, this one ending with the quarterback rolling to his right to avoid pressure and connecting with South Carolina signee Landon Samson for his third touchdown pass of the day. In total, he played four offensive series, leading the West to touchdowns on three of the four possessions.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Cade Klubnik

Klubnik Shines in All-American Bowl, Picks Up Another National Player of Year Honor

Clemson signee Cade Klubnik wrapped up his high school career by starting for the West squad in Saturday's All-American Bowl, as the MaxPreps and All American Bowl's National Player of the Year threw touchdown passes on three of his four offensive series.

C.J. Spiller

2022 Clemson RB Target Commits to Florida

2022 RB and priority Clemson target, Trevor Etienne, announced a commitment to Florida during Saturday's telecast of the All-American Bowl.

USATSI_17381451_168387971_lowres

Tigers Set to Take on Wolfpack

Clemson and NC State will match up for the 161st time.

Klubnik, who was also named MaxPreps' National High School Player of the Year, was one of the steadiest performers of the week leading up to the game, according to multiple reports

The quarterback, who is set to arrive at Clemson next week, finishes up his high school career going unbeaten as the starting quarterback at Austin Westlake, leading the Chaps to a 16-0 record in 2021, a UIL 6A Division 2 state title and the No. 2 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25. He also led the school to a UIL 6A Division 1 state title in 2020, outdueling former Ohio State and future Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the championship game.

Klubnik leaves as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (7,426) and passing touchdowns (86), moving past such Westlake greats as Drew Brees, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger. The quarterback committed to Clemson back in the spring, just days after officially being offered, and despite all the changes to the Tigers' coaching staff, never wavered, signing with Clemson during the early signing period.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik told All Clemson back in the summer. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson and cant wait to be here."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

Cade Klubnik
Football

Klubnik Shines in All-American Bowl, Picks Up Another National Player of Year Honor

just now
C.J. Spiller
Recruiting

2022 Clemson RB Target Commits to Florida

2 hours ago
USATSI_17381451_168387971_lowres
Men's Basketball

Tigers Set to Take on Wolfpack

2 hours ago
Nick Eason
Football

Coaching at Clemson is a dream come true for Eason

7 hours ago
USATSI_11959637_168387971_lowres
Football

Today in History: Clemson Beats Alabama Three Years Ago to Win Third National Championship

20 hours ago
IMG_5286
Recruiting

Trevor Etienne Previews Commitment, Details Advice Older Brother Travis Gave Him

Jan 7, 2022
Nick Eason
Football

Swinney Super Excited to Have Eason on Board

Jan 7, 2022
Nick Eason
Football

Former Tiger officially hired as Clemson’s new DT coach

Jan 7, 2022