Cade Klubnik Looking Sharp in Early Practices Ahead of All-American Bowl

Cade Klubnik is set to be on campus later this month, but before officially joining the Clemson Tigers, the nation's top-rated quarterback will showcase his talents in the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller out of Austin Westlake was just named the National High School Player of the Year by MaxPreps, and is the cornerstone of the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class.

"Wow what an honor," Klubnik tweeted out. "Thank you to Westlake and all my teammates and coaches throughout the years!!"

Klubnik arrived in San Antonio, this year's site of the annual all-star game, early this week and according to reports, the quarterback has looked sharp.

"Klubnik performed quite well with the usual uncanny consistency and poise he has displayed across two undefeated seasons at the Texas Class 6A level. Klubnik's ease of motion in his mechanics accompany strong vertical arm strength and increasingly good intermediate velocity. He's a sneaky good athlete with track experience who will be able to impact games with his legs in college."- 247 Sports

The SI All-American candidate and Elite-11 MVP has collected one accolade after another since committing to Clemson back in the spring. Klubnik capped off his high school career by leading Austin Westlake to a perfect 16-0 record in 2021, a UIL 6A Division 2 state title and the No. 2 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25. He also led the school to a UIL 6A Division 1 state title in 2020.

It was the third consecutive state championship for Westlake, as Klubnik threw for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns while completing over 71 percent of his passes. The highly-touted prospect threw just three interceptions in 265 pass attempts and added 471 yards rushing to go with 12 more scores.

Klubnik went undefeated as Westlake's starting quarterback and leaves as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (7,426) and passing touchdowns (86).

"I'm fired up about Cade," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said recently regarding the arrival of Klubnik. "He fits this place perfectly. He fits it with the culture, he fits the character piece, and, you know, he's a talented kid... Talented kid."

