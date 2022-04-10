Clemson Spring Game Reactions: Defense Is the Real Deal

CLEMSON, S.C — Clemson held its annual Orange and White Spring Game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. As expected, the two defenses dominated the scrimmage in the White Team’s 15-7 victory over the Orange.

The two defenses combined to hold the Orange and White squads to just 329 total yards. No running back netted more than 26 yards in the game. The highest passing total was 202 yards.

The two defenses forced 16 punts on the afternoon. The White Defense held the Orange to just 3 of 15 on third down. The Orange Defense allowed the White Offense to convert just 5 of 17 third downs.

Despite the fact some players were held out of the game, such as defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, cornerback Sheridan Jones, defensive tackle Tre Williams, safety Lannden Zanders, cornerback Malcom Greene and safety Tyler Venables, the defense is clearly way ahead of the offense at this point.

Here are a few reactions from the Clemson defense that we saw on Saturday.

No surprise the defensive line is really good. The defensive front was outstanding. Granted, the offensive line had some of its better players out of the game in left tackle Jordan McFadden and right tackle Walker Parks, but I don’t think it would have mattered if they did play.

Defensive ends Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Myles Murphy and Justin Mascoll were living in the backfield all afternoon. Defensive tackles Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Payton Page and DeMonte Capehart clogged the running lanes, holding the four Clemson running backs to 59 yards on 27 carries or 2.19 yards per carry.

Henry was credited with six tackles, including a game-high 3.5 sacks, while Murphy also had six tackles, including four tackles for loss. Three of those four tackles for loss were credited as sacks. Thomas had four tackles, including one tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

Linebackers are as athletic as advertised. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has told us all spring that this might be the most athletic group of linebackers he has had during his time as head coach. If Saturday proved anything, he is right.

Trenton Simpson, Barrett Carter, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., and Keith Maguire were everywhere. Maguire tied for the team lead in tackles with seven, while also breaking up one pass for the Orange Team from the middle linebacker position. Trotter had three tackles and broke up a pass while playing the weakside position for the White Team.

LaVonta Bentley also had a nice game with two credited tackles and two passes broken up for the Orange Squad.

Clemson might have two Isaiah Simmons on its roster. Not sure how much attention you were paying to Simpson and Carter, but defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin had them playing a lot of coverage on Saturday. They both played the nickel position a lot, Carter for the Orange Team and Simpson for the White.

At times, they were so backed off the slot guys they seemed to be playing a safety role. And, by the way, they looked comfortable doing it. During his final season at Clemson, that is how the Tigers used Simmons at times and it worked out well that season.

Can you imagine having two Isaiah Simmons? It seems like the Tigers do.

When the season begins, Carter will be the Tigers’ strongside backer, while Simpson will play the weakside, but it is possible to see Goodwin switch things up with these two given the things they can do.

Remember, Simpson has been Clemson’s strongside backer the last two seasons, but this spring he was moved to the weakside, while Carter spent most of the spring at the SAM/Nickel position.

Carter tied with Maguire with a game-best seven tackles on Saturday, while also recording a sack. Simpson had just one tackle, but it went for a loss. He also added two quarterback hurries to his tally.

Secondary looks scary good. Losing guys like cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, along with safety Nolan Turner, might worry some teams. But Clemson could be even better in the secondary this coming season.

The Tigers seem more versatile, instinctual, athletic and faster than they have in years past. All of those things were on display in the spring game.

Safety Andrew Mukuba opened the game playing cornerback for the White Team. He finished the afternoon with five tackles and broke up two passes. Safety Jalyn Phillips also had five tackles, while recording one sack and breaking up a pass.

The stars of the secondary on Saturday were the two freshmen – safety Sherrod Covil and cornerback Toriano Pride. Covil had four tackles, a quarterback hurry and picked off a DJ Uiagalelei pass while returning it 31 yards to the 10-yard line to set up what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Pride tied for a game-high seven tackles and had two tackles for loss. In both instances, while wearing the No. 23, he blew up screen plays, much like Booth did when he was wearing the No. 23 jersey.